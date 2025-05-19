Tune-Yards: ‘Better Dreaming’ review – it’s quirky, it’s out there, it’s fun – just go with it

Better Dreaming takes notes from classics like Talking Heads' Speaking in Tongues and the works of Animal Collective, but with Tune-Yards' own unique spin. The record showcases Tune-Yards' musical abilities to great effect — from funk, electropop, a cappella to soul, this album is a buffet of genres. And yet it never loses the overall sound/vibe that Tune-Yards has established. The art rock vibes are strong with this one.

Vocalist Merrill Garbus shines on the record, with impressive performances and layered vocal-tracking that is masterfully done on just about every song. Take the track “Perpetual Motion.” What starts as a strong solo vocal with a ukulele evolves into a drum machine-heavy extravaganza laden with multiple Garbus vocal tracks and a hypnotic keyboard. I felt like I had gone on an epic sonic trip by the end. It's a headphone listen for sure.

In my opinion, lead single “Heartbreak” is good example of restraint on this record. It has a powerful vocal performance with non-competitive instrumentation. This is unlike some of the other songs on the album, which really showcase Tune–Yards' abilities as musicians. However, it's a good choice for a lead single. It hooked me with its catchy chorus and then the album kept me engaged with the more from left field tracks. For example, “Swarm” is a funky soul-inspired piece with a bass that can motivate some serious air guitar playing. At times this song is so out there (in a good way) that I felt like I was listening to some re-imagined “Rhythm of the Night” by Corona. The band wants you on the dance floor with this track and serves up grooves so hard you won't be able to resist.

The record has some mystery as well. “Never Look Back” is a moody piece that highlights the group on a more serious level while keeping the groove going that “Swarm” established. Even with the intensity of this track Tune–Yards keeps it lighthearted.

After the final track, “Sanctuary,” closes and Better Dreaming comes to an end, I'm left reminded of the creative power that music holds. This is a fun record that’s worth your time. If you’re unfamiliar with Tune–Yards it works great as an introduction to the band, and opens the path to discovery of their back catalogue and other artists like them.