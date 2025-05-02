Lucius: 'Lucius' review - the best collection of songs from the group to date

When a band releases a self-titled album it’s usually their debut, but that's not the case here. This is the fourth studio release from Lucius. For many bands, album four is a turning point, and that’s how this record reads. It’s a level up for a band that was already operating quite efficiently. While listening to the record I got the feeling that the band members can read each other's next moves in a pitch-black room. The band is polished and composed of masterful players. Given all that, when I look at the album as a whole, I interpret the self-titled name and art to mean that the band isn’t messing around — it's firing on all cylinders.

The combination of vocals from Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig, which is synonymous with the Lucius sound, is still a winning formula. On this album Wolfe and Laessig lift each other up even more, and it's easy to see how they can collaborate with acts like Roger Waters, Harry Styles, Jeff Tweedy and John Legend.

Take the track “Gold Rush." It’s a funky, soul-infused piece of songwriting that falls into St. Vincent territory but with Lucius's own spin. Wolfe and Laessig bring one of their best vocal performances to this song and the record. Additionally, guitarist Peter Lalish has some serious time to shine, with fuzzed out solos and wah-wah goodness. It's an album highlight.

“Final Days” is a slow burn buildup of an album opener, and by the end it's a perfect representation of what you're going to get from the rest of this record. It's soulful, powerful, emotive songwriting, brought to you with finesse and prestige.

“Impressions (feat. Madison Cunningham)” is another. This is an emotion-filled track with a powerful bass and backbeat that keeps the song moving forward. Cunningham's backup vocal works incredibly well with Wolfe and Laessig's. This track alone merits a listen to this record.

“Do It All For You” is full of aquatic-sounding guitar arpeggios and is yet another standout on the album. While every song on this album is beautifully orchestrated this one stands out from the pack. The harmonies in the vocals are a class act listen, and when you add the subtle drumming and the lush strings it really elevates the number — chef’s kiss.

The production on this album is through the roof. Dan Molad (who is also the drummer) put in some serious work behind the scenes to make this a sonically impressive record. The slight addition of strings and synth beds adds a level of secret sauce to certain tracks that raise them to epic proportions.

If you're a fan of St. Vincent, Grace Potter & The Nocturnals, The War On Drugs and Jenny Lewis give this record a listen. And afterward, go watch Lucius live at The Englert Theatre May 7.