Five bands to know in 2025

Friko

Bright Eyes and Dr. Dog fans, check out Friko. The group hails from Chicago and channels an early 2000s indie spirit. The group’s 2024 album Where We’ve Been, Where We Go from Here was well received by critics, and the band will be embarking on an extensive tour in 2025. Friko is coming through Des Moines May 21, so if you’re looking for a fun night and want to see a good band before they start playing bigger venues, make the trip out to xBk for the show. We’ll be there!

Song to spin – “Crashing Through”

Ella Langley

If you're a fan of Kacey Musgraves and The Red Clay Strays check out Ella Langley. Langley writes country from the heart, and her song “Hungover” saw success in 2024. Her songs “love you tonight” and “i blame the bar” have mass appeal, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see her blow up in 2025. She was scheduled to play Wooly’s in January and the show has already been upgraded to the Val Air Ballroom due to demand. That’s only happened twice in the last year, and one of the artists to do that was Chappell Roan.

Song to spin – “paint the town blue”

NewDad

If The Cure, Fontaines D.C. and My Bloody Valentine are some of your favorites, check out NewDad. The group released their debut album MADRA in 2024 to strong reviews. Later in the year they followed the album with the single “Under My Skin,” which continued to solidify the group’s shoegaze sound. 2024 saw them touring globally, including stops in China, which, for a band with only one record, is pretty impressive. What does 2025 hold in store for the group? We can't wait to find out!

Song to spin – “Angel”

FORAGER

FORAGER is like if you took Tame Impala, Kate Bush and Chilidish Gambino, blended them all together, and they came out ready to perform the freshest funk set you’ve ever heard. This is a unique group. The band put together a 2024 Tiny Desk submission as part of the ninth annual Tiny Desk Contest, which generated buzz. While they didn’t win, they truly showed what they can do. I’m excited to see what 2025 brings for them!

Song to spin – “Hello to the Kiddies”

Pom Pom Squad

Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan fans, this recommendation is for you.

Pom Pom Squad released their second record, Mirror Starts Moving Without Me, near the end of 2024. Reminiscent of Chappell Roan and Olivia Rodrigo but with even more rock influence, Pom Pom Squad could find a big audience with the same crowd who made those previous pop stars household names.

Song to spin “Street Fighter”

Honorable mentions

No list of five would be complete without a few extra recommendations thrown in. True to form, here's three extras you didn't ask for, but still need to know about.



Sam Fender

Noah Kahan, Bruce Springsteen, Bleachers and The War on Drugs fans pay attention. This recommendation is for you. Sam Fender seems ready to blow up in 2025. His upcoming album People Watching is getting a lot of buzz, and the singles that he's released are receiving a lot of airplay.

Song to spin "People Watching"

Freak Slug

If you like Courtney Barnett and The Japanese House, but have thought "this would be next level if it was just a little weirder", Freak Slug should be on your radar. Catch Freak Slug in Minneapolis this March.

Song to spin "Spells"

The Velveteers

Rounding out the honorable mentions is a band for fans of The Black Keys, Suki Waterhouse and Fleetwood Mac. If you're looking for a straightforward rock band to kick off your 2025, check out The Velveteers. The band is releasing their hotly anticipated sophomore album A Million Knifes on Valentine's Day and will be playing at Omaha's Slowdown March 27.

Song to spin "On And On"