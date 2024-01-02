Best Iowa music videos of 2023

“Black Coffee” by The Finesse; video by Eli Fox

The Finesse - BLACK COFFEE (Official Video)

“Burning Roses” by Donno; video by Traevfx

Donno - Burning Roses (Official Music Video)

Traevfx is one of the busiest music video directors in the state, churning out dynamic hip-hop singles with artists like Countablessin, Bando Da Opp and TheZeffsterr seemingly every week. In 2023, Trae produced some top-notch videos, including, but definitely not limited to, "OPEN UR EYES" by ZZZAY and LUI, "Domer Simpson" by K Roll, "Friday" by SidTiva and Courter, and "Blood Stains 2 / Ova Here," a two-part music video featuring Buddha2x and Donno. Ultimately, it's Trae's more intimate collab with Donna that took the cake in 2023. Colorful, cinematic and moving, "Burning Roses" is a rare soft touch from the exciting, young Iowa filmmaker.

"Buuty (feat. Queen Key)” by OK Nala, Getta Glo; video by @juiceboxvisuals

O.k Nala & Getta Glo - "Buuty" Ft Queen Key (Official Video) Shot by:@juiceboxvisuals

On "Buuty," Des Moines hitmaker OK Nala, Getta Glo and Queen Key take Sir Mix-A-Lot's "Baby Got Back" outside. While this catchy, all-female cypher was released as a Christmas gift in 2022, the song's impact has only strengthened since. In 2023, OK Nala teamed up with Chicago rapper Sasha Go Hard –– recognizable to HBO viewers for her song "Golden Pussy," featured on Issa Rae's Insecure, as well as the theme for Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin's tragically-canceled, criminally-underrated irreverent comedy South Side –– for the Traceflix-produced video "Twerk Contest." That flick is complete with cellular scorecards and, of course, a whole lotta twerking.

“CC (Caitlin Clark) Freestyle” by Sqvce; video by Corp Visual Labs (AKA Borgology)

Sqvce - CC (Caitlin Clark) Freestyle (Shot by Corp) #UVT

The only person who had a bigger year than Des Moines videographer Borg was Caitlin Clark herself. Between producing a litany of music videos for central Iowa artists like $penny ("Guap,” "Not Enough") and UnoUp6 (“Laker Purp," "Just Work") and launching his own musical career under the alias Borg.. (with two periods), you'd think he'd get disorganized. But, much like his visual style, Borg..'s debut EP You Shoulda Saved It! Vol.1 is mathematical, technical and extraordinary, as exemplified by the self-produced music video for his track "backden.." Borg's best video of the year may have been Space's "CC (Caitlin Clark) Freestyle," commemorating the University of Iowa women's basketball team's remarkable run in early 2023.

"Diamonds" by Annie Kemble; video by Riley Dismore

Annie Kemble- Diamonds (Official Video)

Before sending a Hail Mary DM to burgeoning jazz, pop singer Annie Kemble, artist and filmmaker Riley Dismore kept combing over her words. "I was just so worried that Annie was gonna think I was a robot," said Dismore, whose admiration had, til then, been from afar. "I want her to know I'm a real person, and I want her to know I'm genuine." This and much more is detailed in a thoughtful behind the scenes video with talking heads from the Dismore and cinematographer/editor Katherine Crump. Disco balls, hoop earrings, poker chips and shimmering galore adorn this dazzling, pin-up motion picture. Obviously, can't leave here without mentioning Annie Kemble's scorcher of a "Heat Stroke" video, directed by Jazz Niehaus and complete with hunks, hunks, hunks.

Dirty Blonde's full set at The Daily Iowan Headliners | A Live Concert Series; directed by Emily Nyberg

Dirty Blonde: |The Daily Iowan Headliners| A Live Concert Series

"Drugs that Choke the Vein" by River Glen, featuring Zane Merritt & Nolan Schroeder; video by Stefano Coulter

River Glen - "Drugs that Choke the Vein" (Official Music Video)

“Duffle” by Legible, Tay Yung; video by Goof Off Collaborative

Legible & Tay Yung - Duffle (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)

"Elegance" by B.Well, produced by Dionso; video by Phaly V.

B.WELL | Elegance (produced by Dionso) directed by: Phaly V.

"Full Time Job" by Squirrel Flower; video by Lua Borges

Squirrel Flower - Full Time Job [OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO]

"Hopeless romantic" by Husoul; visuals edited from Wong Kar-wai's 1995 film Fallen Angels

Hopeless romantic - Husoul

“ICE SPICE DELI - ‘5.I.V.E MIX’” by T5; video by Kastro Zeytana Filmz

ICE SPICE DELI - "5.I.V.E MIX"

"ITCH" by Greg Wheeler and the Poly Mall Cops; video by Bo Becker

Greg Wheeler and the Poly Mall Cops - Itch

"Pink Palm Trees" by Salt Fox; video by Aaron Van Maanen

Salt Fox - PINK PALM TREES (Music Video)

The same day they played the IPR stage at 80/35, Salt Fox released the music video for their song "Pink Palm Trees," featuring their kids in starring roles. It's my favorite song and video released by the band so far, but if they continue to release a video for every song they've recorded, then I'm excited about the possibility of that changing.

“Victory Lap” by Tone Da Boss; used by the Kansas City Chiefs for a post-Super Bowl parade recap video

Victory Lap by Tone Da Boss used in Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade #kansascity #chiefs #parade

“White Lie” by Pyko da Syko; video by Colton Briddell

White Lie [Official Music Video] - Pyko da Syko

“Why TF You Let Them N****s In” by TCfrmhonorroll; video by Imani Visuals

Why TF You Let Them Niggas In (Official Music Video)-TCfrmhonorroll

"Won't Be Long (Live from Whispering Pines II)" by Mr. Softheart; video by John Hennessey Baker