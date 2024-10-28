Vampires, skeletons, roller skates & soundscapes: Halloweekend was jam-packed in Des Moines

Halloween was in full swing this past weekend, with shows by Druids at Skate South and Night Stories putting on a spooky time at xBk.

Shows at Skate South are a always good time. If you haven’t been, the bands perform in the middle of the roller rink while the attendees skate around the performers. There's truly no other place in Des Moines to experience a show like this. The concerts have been organized by Ramona Muse-Lambert of Ramona and The Sometimes.

1 of 4 — druids-skate-south-low-res-8.jpg Druids preforming while attendees skate around the band. Brittany Brooke Crow / Iowa Public Radio 2 of 4 — druids-skate-south-low-res-11.jpg Brittany Brooke Crow / Iowa Public Radio 3 of 4 — haploid-skate-south-low-res-11.jpg Brittany Brooke Crow / Iowa Public Radio 4 of 4 — druids-halloween-portraits-low-res-3.jpg Brittany Brooke Crow / Iowa Public Radio

This Halloween edition saw the bands playing in costume and an overall costume contest taking place. Druids supplied an eerily heavy soundtrack while Haploid added the Avant-Garde vibes. Both bands are local to Des Moines.

Brittany Brooke Crow / Iowa Public Radio Haploid in full costume

At xBk, Night Stories performed their annual Halloween show. Led by Greg Wheeler and Phil Young, the group supplies John Carpenter-like soundscapes with clips of horror films played behind the performers. Costumes were in abundance, including Nosferatu, E.T and Art the clown. Traffic Death (also from Des Moines) opened the show with thrash vibes and a little help from Captain Jean Luc-Picard on drums.

1 of 4 — Night Stories w/ Traffic Death & Moon Summoner at xBk Alyssa Leicht / Iowa Public Radio 2 of 4 — Night Stories w/ Traffic Death & Moon Summoner at xBk Alyssa Leicht / Iowa Public Radio 3 of 4 — Night Stories w/ Traffic Death & Moon Summoner at xBk Alyssa Leicht / Iowa Public Radio 4 of 4 — Night Stories w/ Traffic Death & Moon Summoner at xBk Alyssa Leicht / Iowa Public Radio

The local Des Moines music community came together to put on some fun and memorable Halloween shows. Here’s hoping we can catch them all again next year!