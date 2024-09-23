Shovels & Rope fire on all cylinders with 'Something Is Working Up Above My Head'

I found myself feeling like the passenger in a vagabond’s mobile home while listening to Something is Working Up Above My Head, the latest record from husband-wife duo Shovels & Rope. Each song plays like a sightseeing trip of the infrequently-visited parts of the United States. The parts you see when you stick to country roads and skip the interstate. The sights can be bizarre, thought provoking, beautiful and completely life changing. This might sound like a lot to get from an album, but let yourself go with it — it makes for a memorable ride.

The gonzo road trip is in the forefront with the tracks “Piranhanana,” “Colorado River” and “Two Wolves.” Pummeling drums, fuzzed out guitars and the duo’s vocal accompaniment all add to the frantic cross-country trip. In this musical journey, the band is the vagabond, but they know where they’re headed. I as the passenger did not, and I was left guessing what sound would hit me as the tracks turned over like the miles on the road. The record has peaks and valleys, but when Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst drive full speed, I can’t help but dig being in the passenger’s seat.

The moments that find the vocals in unison are where Shovels & Rope really shine. The combination of their timbres is first-rate. The duo has undeniable talent, and the track “I’d Be Lying” is a notable example of the prowess of the couple’s vocal ability and unquestionable strength as a pair.

On the lost highway journey that is Something Is Working Up Above My Head, there are a couple speed bumps - but these come late in the trip and situated me for the album closer “Dass Hymn,” which comes like the sunrise after an all-night drive. Gospel elements, mixed with synth strings and a heavy reliance on Hearst’s vocals, tell a story with themes of death and rebirth. It’s a strong album closer and a good place to stop the drive.

Something Is Working Up Above My Head is a solid offering from Shovels & Rope that kept me listening to the end. The trip down those lesser-traveled roads is worth taking, so sit back and let the band take you for the ride too. They know where they’re headed.

Must Listen - “Piranhanana,” “Colorado River,” “Dass Hymn,” "Love Song From A Dog"