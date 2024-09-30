Patti Smith closes out this year's Infinite Dream Festival on a high note

1 of 5 — AN0I7421.jpg Anthony Scanga / Iowa Public Radio 2 of 5 — AN0I7447.jpg Anthony Scanga / Iowa Public Radio 3 of 5 — AN0I7532.jpg Anthony Scanga / Iowa Public Radio 4 of 5 — AN0I7578.jpg Anthony Scanga / Iowa Public Radio 5 of 5 — AN0I7836.jpg Anthony Scanga / Iowa Public Radio

The legendary Patti Smith and her band performed at a packed Hancher Auditorium Saturday night. The show was part of Hancher's second annual Infinite Dream Festival in Iowa City. Patti and the band played tracks spanning her multiple decade career, including covers by the likes of Bob Dylan, Nirvana and The Velvet Underground. The show concluded with a rousing “People Have The Power.” It was truly a memorable night in Iowa City and an incredible conclusion to this year’s festival.

