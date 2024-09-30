© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Patti Smith closes out this year's Infinite Dream Festival on a high note

Iowa Public Radio | By Anthony Scanga
Published September 30, 2024 at 3:05 PM CDT
The legendary Patti Smith and her band performed at a packed Hancher Auditorium Saturday night. The show was part of Hancher's second annual Infinite Dream Festival in Iowa City. Patti and the band played tracks spanning her multiple decade career, including covers by the likes of Bob Dylan, Nirvana and The Velvet Underground. The show concluded with a rousing “People Have The Power.” It was truly a memorable night in Iowa City and an incredible conclusion to this year’s festival.

Tags
Music News Concert photos
Anthony Scanga
Anthony Scanga is a Digital Music Producer, photographer, videographer and writer for Iowa Public Radio. He holds a bachelor's degree from the Seattle Film Institute. Since 2024, Scanga has worked with IPR's music team to bring Iowa's music scene and musicians to IPR's digital audience.
See stories by Anthony Scanga
