Shovels & Rope give a blazing performance at Wooly's, showcasing new songs and old favorites

Iowa Public Radio | By Anthony Scanga
Published September 26, 2024 at 4:44 PM CDT
Shovels & Rope peforming live.
Anthony Scanga
/
Iowa Public Radio

Shovels & Rope are just two individuals. But if you closed your eyes Wednesday night at their performance at Wooly's you would have thought differently. The band has the raw power of a five-piece rock act, and seeing husband and wife duo Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst bounce between playing guitar, drums and piano on each track was downright fun. Check out IPR's photos from the electrifying show.

Shovels & Rope performing live.
1 of 7  — AN0I5701.jpg
Anthony Scanga / Iowa Public Radio
Shovels & Rope performing live.
2 of 7  — AN0I6183.jpg
Anthony Scanga / Iowa Public Radio
Shovels & Rope performing live.
3 of 7  — AN0I5711.jpg
Anthony Scanga / Iowa Public Radio
Shovels & Rope performing live.
4 of 7  — AN0I5884.jpg
Anthony Scanga / Iowa Public Radio
Shovels & Rope performing live.
5 of 7  — AN0I6158.jpg
Anthony Scanga / Iowa Public Radio
Shovels & Rope performing live.
6 of 7  — AN0I6204.jpg
Anthony Scanga / Iowa Public Radio
Shovels & Rope performing live.
7 of 7  — AN0I6235.jpg
Anthony Scanga / Iowa Public Radio

Shovels & Rope posing for a photograph.
Anthony Scanga
/
Iowa Public Radio
Shovels & Rope performing live.
Anthony Scanga
/
Iowa Public Radio
Shovels & Rope performing live.
Anthony Scanga
/
Iowa Public Radio
Shovels & Rope performing live.
Anthony Scanga
/
Iowa Public Radio

Tags
Music News Concert photos
Anthony Scanga
Anthony Scanga is a Digital Music Producer, photographer, videographer and writer for Iowa Public Radio. He holds a bachelor's degree from the Seattle Film Institute. Since 2024, Scanga has worked with IPR's music team to bring Iowa's music scene and musicians to IPR's digital audience.
