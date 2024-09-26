Shovels & Rope give a blazing performance at Wooly's, showcasing new songs and old favorites

Shovels & Rope are just two individuals. But if you closed your eyes Wednesday night at their performance at Wooly's you would have thought differently. The band has the raw power of a five-piece rock act, and seeing husband and wife duo Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst bounce between playing guitar, drums and piano on each track was downright fun. Check out IPR's photos from the electrifying show.

1 of 7 — AN0I5701.jpg Anthony Scanga / Iowa Public Radio 2 of 7 — AN0I6183.jpg Anthony Scanga / Iowa Public Radio 3 of 7 — AN0I5711.jpg Anthony Scanga / Iowa Public Radio 4 of 7 — AN0I5884.jpg Anthony Scanga / Iowa Public Radio 5 of 7 — AN0I6158.jpg Anthony Scanga / Iowa Public Radio 6 of 7 — AN0I6204.jpg Anthony Scanga / Iowa Public Radio 7 of 7 — AN0I6235.jpg Anthony Scanga / Iowa Public Radio

