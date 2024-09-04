New ‘Together Through Sound’ festival to be held this Sunday

This family-friendly event will feature nine local musical acts, with genres ranging from afrobeats to Bosnian music. Located in the recently renovated Riverview Park, the main goal of the festival is inclusivity.

“This vibrant and free event promises a lively celebration of cultural diversity, bringing together families, friends and neighbors through the universal language of music,” festival director Ashley Eidbo said. Eidbo teamed up with Blake Shaw, Angela Schwartz, Sarah Burt, Stephanie Graham, Samantha Mesa and Joshua Barlage to create the festival.

Here's a look at the schedule and the artists you'll enjoy.



Schedule

1 p.m. — Soten Taiko: Soten Taiko is central Iowa’s only Japanese drumming group. The band is affiliated with the Japan America Society of Iowa and has been performing in the area since 2011

2 p.m. — Sonny Side Up: Comprised of locals Sonny Agic, Todd Simpson and Mike Baker, Sonny Side Up performs Bosnian pop and rock music from the '70s and '80s

2:30 p.m. — DJ Loose and R.A.W.: You can expect afrobeats and a DJ set for a global dance experience during this set

3:30 p.m. — TCfrmhonorroll&Co: Hip-hop act TCfrmhonorroll&Co is an energetic performance of hip-hop and urban sounds sure to get you moving

4 p.m. — Son Peruchos: A central Iowa mainstay for many years, Son Peruchos combines Peruvian and Latin American music in a set that you'll dance to — if you aren't already!

5 p.m. — SENECA: SENECA is a rock band, and will be performing original tunes alongside covers of hit songs

5:30 p.m. — Blake Shaw Big(ish) Band: Blake Shaw, the community coordinator for Together Through Sound, hits the stage with his Big(ish) Band. They'll be playing jazzy big band style music

6:30 p.m. — ENTRE & FRIENDS: Local hip-hop and R&B legend Entre Luche will lead a collective of musicians for this diverse set

Local hip-hop and R&B legend Entre Luche will lead a collective of musicians for this diverse set 7 p.m. — Culmination Concert: Joshua Barlage directs a full symphony orchestra for the closing performance, which also features Blake Shaw. One of the pieces they'll be performing is "Overture of the Maygreen Sprite," a piece written by local 16-year-old composer Adalyn Sidon.

Together Through Sound will also have food vendors, including Jambo African Cuisine and The Eggroll Ladies, an area showcasing visual artists and a kids’ zone. Community is at the center of this festival’s mission, and being a free, family-friendly affair, the entire community is welcome to join in on the fun.