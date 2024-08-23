Lake Street Dive delivers the fun on 'Good Together'

I remember when I was kid and loved eating jellybeans. They were usually sweet, fun and colorful, and I couldn’t wait for whatever the next flavor would be. That’s the feeling I had listening to Good Together, the latest album from Lake Street Dive. Each song is unique and fun, and I couldn't wait for the next sweet treat to play.

The band consists of lead singer Rachael Price, bassist (and Iowa native) Bridget Kearney, drummer Mike Calabrese, guitarist James Cornelison and multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Akie Bermiss.

In the 20 years the band has been around, they’ve perfected a feel-good sound, toured the globe and topped the Billboard charts. The group’s success is likely at least partly attributable to having met at the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston in the early 2000s, allowing them to hone their craft together from a younger age.

The 11-track record starts strong with the title track “Good Together,” which puts good vibes front and center with its lead synth hook, reminiscent of Bruce Hornsby, then quickly morphs into a funky, sassy pop anthem. Price and Bermiss' vocal tracks play off each other with exquisite prowess, and I kept thinking about this song as the album progressed. When the horns came in after each chorus, I just couldn't help but bop along.

Lake Street Dive explored new sonic avenues on the album, and their efforts really paid off. The instrumentation is one aspect that really caught my attention. It’s not every day you hear soulful vocals accompanied by 8-bit synthesizers and a full-blown horn section all at the same time. The album also transported me sonically through the ‘70s, ‘80s and the present day - sometimes all in one track. The song “Dance with a Stranger” vocally sounds like a more soulful Dua Lipa, incorporating musical elements of Carole King's soft rock, while hanging out with The Pet Shop Boys in their ‘80s synth prime. Pretty wild stuff.

The group doesn’t deviate too much from the sound that has gotten them to this point. Songs like “Help is on the Way” and “Better Not Tell You” are classic jams. And the band’s not afraid to bring the tempo way down, like they did for the ballad “Twenty-Five,” which finds Price reminiscing on an ex-lover. With only a piano as a backing track, it’s a beautifully emotional song that anyone who’s been in love will understand. The song walks the fine emotional line of being a downer but remains hopeful. If you're looking looking for emotional feels, I found them on this mid-album highlight.

If you’re looking for a feel-good time, look no further than Good Together. It checks all the boxes. Just try not to hurt your head from bopping along too hard. A+ for head bops on this album.

Must listens from the album: “Good Together,” “Far Gone” and “Twenty-Five”