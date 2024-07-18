IPR Studio One's list of small-scale music festivals you can't miss

Whether you're a big festival-goer or like smaller festivals where you can break out the lawn chair and park for free, there's a lot of music fun to be had around the state — even after school's back in session! Take a look at our list of what's coming up in your neighborhood!

Kalona Bluegrass Festival — July 19-21, Kalona

The 38th annual Kalona Bluegrass Festival features nine local bluegrass acts at the peaceful Windmill Ridge Campground. Bring your own lawn chair to enjoy these twangy tunes.

Beaverdale Bluegrass Festival — July 20, Des Moines

The ninth annual Beaverdale Bluegrass Festival takes in Tower Park under the “majestically illuminated” Allen Hazen Water Tower. This event is free and open to all ages, with food trucks and beer for sale. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs and water.

Middle of NOWhere Festival — July 20, Madrid

Read IPR’s preview of the first annual Middle of NOWhere festival here.

Backbone Bluegrass Festival — July 26-28, Strawberry Point

Iowa’s oldest and largest bluegrass festival is held annually the last full weekend of July. Head to 1356 110th St. in Strawberry Point to check out over twenty musical performances.

Bix Jazz Festival — Aug. 1-3, Davenport

The 53rd annual Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Festival is back with a lineup of some of the nation’s top jazz bands. This event takes place in the Rhythm City Casino Resort.

Turkey River Music Festival — Aug. 2-3, Spillville

The Turkey River Music Festival in rural Spillville features two nights of different musical genres. Friday night is rock and heavy metal music, while Saturday features blues, outlaw country and rock.

Illiterati Fest 3 — Aug. 23, Iowa City

What started as a goodbye show for Iowa City band Anthony Worden and the Illiterati has now become a festival — going three years strong. This year’s proceeds will benefit United Action for Youth.

Iowa Is For Lovers — Aug. 24, Council Bluffs

Named after the legendary emo song “Ohio Is For Lovers” by Hawthorne Heights, this traveling festival will once again make a stop at Harrah’s Stir Cove in Council Bluffs. The lineup features eight alternative bands, including headliner Yellowcard.

Eldon Porchfest — Aug. 27, Eldon

Head over to the famed American Gothic House in Eldon for Porchfest, an afternoon of local and national acts. Bring your own lawn chairs and blankets.

Porchfest Des Moines — Sept. 8, Des Moines

The third annual Porchfest Des Moines features 24 musical acts on porches throughout the Union Park neighborhood. This event is free and family friendly, but be sure to bring walking shoes, sunscreen, lawn chairs and cash to tip your favorite musicians.

Farm Fresh Reggae — Sept. 13-14, Springville

The sixth annual Farm Fresh Reggae Music & Arts Festival includes multiple live music stages, art vendors, live painting, food, camping and more. See over 24 reggae and acoustic acts in rural Springville.

Longfellow Front Porch Music Festival — Sept. 24, Iowa City

The eighth annual Longfellow Front Porch Music Festival features musicians of all ages and abilities playing on the porches and yards of Longfellow neighborhood homes. Attendees are encouraged to spend the afternoon strolling the neighborhood and enjoying the music.

Lost Woods Music Festival — Sept. 28, Cedar Falls

Hosted by the band Salt Fox, the second annual Lost Woods Music Festival is a free outdoor festival held in a secret location. Our very own Tony Dehner "found" — and loved — the festival last year.