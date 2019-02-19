Volante Winds Live in IPR's Studios

IPR’s Studios will be experiencing some wind on Thursday – Volante Winds!

On Thursday, February 21, nationally recognized chamber music group, the Volante Winds, will be performing live in IPR’s studios. They were founded in 2016, out of a “desire to collaborate with inspiring and amicable colleagues in the pursuit of excellence in chamber music performance.” The group’s passions include pedagogy, musicians who engage with their community, and bringing music to underserved areas.

Their national profile has been developed through Bloomington Indiana’s National Public Radio station, music competitions including the 2018 Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition, and music festivals like Juneau Jazz and Classics Festival.

The Volante Winds will be performing selections from Ibert, Nielsen, and Röntgen.

Tune in to IPR Classical on Thursday, February 21 at noon to hear this live performance of the Volante Winds in IPR’s Studios!

Members of the Volante Winds include:

Suyeon Ko, Flute

Rebecca McGuire, oboe

Wai Ki Wun, clarinet

Olivier Huebscher, horn

Sara Fruehe, bassoon

For more information on the Volante Winds, visit their website at https://www.volantewinds.com/.