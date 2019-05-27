Vampire Weekend Grows Up + Tracks Top 30 Playlist

For their fourth album, "Father Of The Bride," Vampire Weekend come across as a more mature band. The record seems a bit more Americana, and a bit less indie rock.

It's been six years since the last Vampire Weekend full-length, so maybe the more settled vibe of the new album is simply due to the relentless march of time. Or perhaps the record sounds different because of the departure of co-founding member Rostam Batmanglij (although he says he will continue to work with the group as a non-member.)

At any rate, frontman Ezra Koenig continues to write compelling songs, and he has a lot to say. "Father Of The Bride" clocks in at nearly an hour- approaching twice the length of Vampire Weekend's debut from 2008. The record moves along nicely, though, helped along by some nice vocal duets with Danielle Haim (of the band Haim.)

Here are the Top 30 new album releases played on Studio One Tracks for the week ending May 26, 2019:

1 Tacocat- "This Mess Is A Place"

2 Vampire Weekend- "Father Of The Bride"

3 The National- "I Am Easy To Find"

4 Foxygen- "Seeing Other People"

5 Big Thief- "U.F.O.F"

6 Local Natives- "Violet Street"

7 The Get Up Kids- "Problems"

8 King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard- "Fishing For Fishies"

9 Craig Finn- "I Need A New War"

10 Alex Lahey- "The Best Of Luck Club"

11 Kevin Morby- "Oh My God"

12 Mac DeMarco- "Here Comes The Cowboy"

13 Bibio- "Ribbons"

14 Charly Bliss-"Young Enough"

15 Com Truise- "Persuasion System"

16 Andrew Bird- "My Finest Work Yet"

17 Jenny Lewis- "On The Line"

18 Weyes Blood- "Titanic Rising"

19 Cate Le Bon- "Reward"

20 Nilufer Yanya- "Miss Universe"

21 Diane Coffee- "Internet Arms"

22 Cass McCombs- "Tip Of The Sphere"

23 The Mountain Goats- "In League With Dragons"

24 Shovels & Rope- "By Blood"

25 Broken Social Scene- "Let's Try The After"

26 Maps- "Colours. Reflect. Time. Loss."

27 The Drums- "Brutalism"

28 Strand Of Oaks- "Eraserland"

29 Karen O & Danger Mouse- "Lux Prima"

30 Jade Bird- "Jade Bird"