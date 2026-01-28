Searows: ‘Death in the Business of Whaling’ review — a haunting listen

New music discovery is one of my favorite things in the whole world, so I will gladly admit I had never heard Searows until a few days ago. I was scrolling through social media and saw that Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins was recommending an album called Death in the Business of Whaling. He called it “a beautiful record.” To which I thought, “well, if Billy is saying this, it’s gotta be worth checking out.”

I put the record on and was immediately transported. This IS a beautiful record. Every track is ethereal, melancholy and haunting in the best ways. If you’re a fan of Phoebe Bridgers, Ethel Cain, Iron & Wine or Bon Iver check out Searows immediately.

Searows is the moniker of Portland, Ore. based singer Alec Duckart. What Duckart does so well on this record is transport the listener. When I closed my eyes while listening to tracks like “Photograph of a Cyclone” or “Belly of the Whale” I saw myself on the Oregon coastline on an overcast day, watching the tide come in. In my opinion, that’s a true test of a songwriter’s chops — how well they can transport you somewhere else.

I enjoyed every song on this nine track LP. But it becomes a must-listen album by the six-minute track, “Dearly Missed.” This is powerful songwriting. It has everything going for it: the lyrics are commanding and thought provoking, there's an impassioned guitar solo that ties the whole track up nicely and left me immediately wanting to start the song over, and it lands in that sweet spot of being six minutes but not feeling like it. This is my personal favorite on the record.

Don’t stop at that track though!

“Junie” (track seven) is loaded to the brim with more feeling than I thought I could handle without shedding a few tears. “In Violet” will bring comparisons to Phoebe Bridgers (much of this record might), and that’s not a bad thing. Searows fills the void of no new music from Bridgers quite nicely. This track is a close number two behind “Dearly Missed” as my favorite on the record.

When Death in the Business of Whaling came to an end, I found myself thinking “Wow, this group should be way more popular.” I think it’s only a matter of time until Searows is at the same level as some of their influences. This is very easily a group I could see performing at the next Hinterland or Bonnaroo.

Give Death in the Business of Whaling a listen, it’s an excellent soundtrack to these cold winter days. Plus, you might just find your new favorite group.