Courtney Marie Andrews: ‘Valentine’ review — a beautiful collection

Courtney Marie Andrews has been cutting her teeth in the music world for the better part of her entire life. She’s released 10 studio albums (Valentine being her latest), toured the globe and even had a stint with Jimmy Eat World!

What I’m saying is Andrews knows what she’s doing, and she understands how to write a song that hits you right in the feels. She’s taken very meticulous notes from her predecessors, and if you fully listen, you can hear reminiscent sonic timbres of Joni Mitchell, Aimee Mann and Neko Case in her musicianship. But don't be confused, Andrews stands on her own as a unique talent to be respected for her lyrics, vocals and overall musicianship.

Valentine is full of beautiful, well-written songs, and each single from this record sets the tone for the full album (see “Cons and Clowns” or “Little Picture of a Butterfly"). The vocals are hauntingly superb as well. Listening to the full album, I thought Valentine really shines on the tracks “Outsider” and “Everyone Wants to Feel Like You Do.” These are powerful songs, and Andrews' lyrics are razor sharp. "Everyone Wants to Feel Like You Do" especially resonated with me, and took me to a melancholy place — one I didn’t know I needed to go to, but was glad I did. And just for good measure, the guitar solo at the end is pretty epic as well.

Anthony Scanga / Iowa Public Radio Courtney Marie Andrews live

“Best Friend” (track 9) has a solemn acoustic guitar, and that's where the sadness really got me. This is great song, and Andrews' instrumentation made me feel deeply. I wish she had a “Best Friend” too, just like the song says. This is a real tearjerker of a song if you’re looking for a good cry.

“Hangman” closes out the record on a strong note, and yes, it hits you in the feels yet again. Andrews repeats a few lines throughout the song: “I’ve loved you since the beginning,” “I’m only human with my own sacred desires” and “I don’t want to live playing hangman always asking for vows.” They're thought-provoking lines, and I was hooked from the first listen.

If you enjoy the works of Joni Mitchell, Phoebe Bridgers or Janis Ian, give Valentine a listen. I guarantee you’ll enjoy it, and I hope you discover a new favorite artist. Valentine proves that Courtney Marie Andrews is a remarkable songwriter, and its an excellent start to this year's album releases.