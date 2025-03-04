Sleepmaxxing with the best sleep-inducing music

Sleepmaxxing, according to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, is “The use of practices and devices purported to help increase the quality and quantity of sleep.”

We’ve all been there. It’s 2 a.m. and you have an important meeting in the morning, but you can’t sleep. You’ve tried everything, and the rain sounds and melatonin don’t cut it. Over-the-counter medications make you groggy, and you’re starting to freak out.

Never fear, we're here to help. Here’s our ultimate list of music to fall asleep to. It’s a relaxing mix bound to take to you to dreamland and maximize your ZZZs. It's time to get into bed, put the volume on low, and get ready for sleep.



Brian Eno – Apollo

If you’re wanting to feel like you're traveling to space as you dose off, give Brian Eno’s 1983 release Apollo a listen. The record was initially recorded as the soundtrack to the 1989 documentary feature For All Mankind. The lush synth beds and ‘80s electronic ambience are bound to bring forth relaxation.



Our recommended key track for moderate sleep is “An Ending (Ascent)”

For maximum sleep, listen to “Drift”

Twinkle Twinkle Little Rockstar Series

Twinkle Twinkle Little Rockstar is responsible for having transformed just about every musician’s catalog into sleep-ready lullabies for newborns and good ol’ regular sleep-deprived adults. With such a massive backlog to choose from it’s tough to make an initial choice. However, I recommend a starting dose of lullabies by The Cure and Phoebe Bridgers. If you need something stronger move on to lullabies of Billie Eillish or The XX. And strangely enough, the Charli XCX lullabies are quite relaxing.

Grouper – The Man Who Died In His Boat

Grouper is the stage name for Liz Harris, an ambient musician out of the Bay Area. Her ambient soundscapes make you realize where the sleep medicine “Ambien” got its name. Her 2013 album The Man Who Died In His Boat is a fantastic record and also one of the best albums to put on to assist with sleep.



For maximum strength sleep, we recommend the heavy reverb and droning effects on the tracks “Vital” and “Being Her Shadow”

Aphex Twin – Selected Ambient Works Vol. 2

This is a lengthy album, clocking in at over two and a half hours. The beautiful drones and lush synths are bound to take even the most insomnia-prone to the land of sleep. For maximum effect listen to tracks 3 and 13. However, important disclaimer here: Certain tracks on the record may include side effects including, but not limited to: nightmares. This is one of the stronger offerings on this list, so moderation is advised.



Stars of the Lid – And Their Refinement Of The Decline

This is my go-to recommendation for the perfect album to assist with sleep. If you’re looking to feel transported to a good dream (or possibly outer space again) this is the album for your sleep-deprived mind. It’s another lengthy one at two hours (we’re starting to see a trend). The album hits its highest sleep potential during the beautifully transportive “A Meaningful Moment In A Meaning(less) Process.” Put the track on repeat and drift into some of the deepest sleep you’ll ever experience.



Eluvium – Copia

The tones of classical piano and brass intertwine with modern ambient/electronica on this 2007 release by Eluvium. It's another beautiful record that can elicit a multitude of feelings, but putting it on in a dark room while you’re under the covers is bound to assist in falling asleep.



For maximum sleepiness, listen to “Indoor Swimming At The Space Station,” “Requiem On Frankfort Ave” and “Prelude For Time Feelers”

The Dead Texan – The Dead Texan

I’ve personally used this record to assist with sleep countless times. To be honest, I don’t know if I’ve ever made it all the way through a listen, it works that well. The Dead Texan only released this one record and it’s a strong offering. In fact… we have to wonder, is it so strong that the band put themselves into an eternal state of unconsciousness recording the album? Is that why we never heard anything more from them?

Just joking! Adam Wiltzie, the frontman behind The Dead Texan, is one of the members of Stars of the Lid, which we touched upon earlier. The man is gifted in the ways of dreamy music.



Sigur Ros – ()

Wrapping this list up is Iceland’s pride and joy, Sigur Ros. The band has been making albums since the early ‘90s and are masters of a slow build epic. With 2002’s () the band tried something unique. They sang the whole record in a made-up language. This is one of the few offerings on our sleepmaxxing list that has any lyrics, but it won’t distract you from sleep trying to figure out what they are, because they aren’t anything.

The band dubbed the made-up language “Hopelandic,” and to the lesser trained ear you’d never know they weren’t singing in their native Icelandic. It’s a beautiful and emotive piece of songwriting and musicianship, and () shines in the catalog of Sigur Ros. It’s a relaxing sleep-assisting listen even when the band rocks out on a couple tracks (just keep the volume on the lower side for bedtime).

