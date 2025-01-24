FKA Twigs: 'EUSEXUA' review - Alien, cyborg, dance pop - with feeling.

Is FKA Twigs from planet Earth? That was definitely in my mind while I listened to her new album EUSEXUA, a record that sounds straight out of the year 3,000, made by extra-terrestrials.

In the world of pop music, there's a lot that sounds the same, and many artists that go for whatever is “popular” at the time. FKA Twigs is not one of those artists. Since her debut LP1 in 2014 she’s been producing pop at a higher level. She's even garnered comparisons to Grimes, but with the release of EUSEXUA she’s standing in a league of her own.

The title track starts things off strong, and is in sound territory that's reminiscent of Portishead or Massive Attack. There are trip-hop elements with futuristic production all over this record, but that sound is what struck me first about this track.

Next up is “Girl Feels Good,” which I really enjoyed. The trip-hop influences once again hit strong and still feel fresh. The vocal is hauntingly beautiful and reminded me of St. Vincent, but with Twigs' personal timbre. The year 3,000 vibe is strong with this song.

Track three, “Perfect Strangers,” in my opinion sounded sonically reminiscent of Charli XCX's song “360.” To be clear, this is not a bad thing — we live in a time where clubby dance pop is having a real resurgence. It's also at this point in the record where dance music comes to the forefront. The next couple tracks are club bangers for sure, and show FKA Twigs' love for the genre. Big name dance influences can be heard all over EUSEXUA - Madonna, Daft Punk and Fatboy Slim all came readily to my mind while listening.

“Keep It, Hold It” is another highlight for me from the album. Between pan flutes and harps popping out of nowhere and intense dance beats pummeling the brain, it’s a track that keeps you guessing. Twigs enters Kate Bush/Björk territory with the vocals here. She uses her voice as an instrument in Thom Yorke fashion (see Radiohead’s Kid A), and it plays to her strength. For anyone who was on the fence about Twigs’ vocal ability, this record puts it to rest.

Ending the record is “Wanderlust,” the most beautiful track on the album. The singing is powerful but simultaneously fragile. And this song keeps the dance club influence to a minimum, which is a smart move. It ends EUSEXUA on a melancholy note, like the party at the club is over. It's easily the best track I’ve heard in 2025 so far. If you listen to one song on this record, make it “Wanderlust.”

FKA Twigs runs with the current dance resurgence with EUSEXUA, and she’s making it her own, adding a level of art to it, that, in my opinion, no other musician is doing. There is no compromise, and it shows. This is the work of someone at the top of their game. I’m saying it now, it's one of the best records of 2025.