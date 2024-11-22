Mk.gee finds balance between modern pop and '80s rock on debut album

Mk.gee has been generating buzz for his guitar skills, particularly after his SNL appearance Nov. 9 (even Eric Clapton gave him a shoutout). If you do a search on Mk.gee, one of the first things that pops up is “How to sound like Mk.gee” and “How does Mk.gee make his guitar sound like that?”

In the 1980s, bands like The Police, Prince, Genesis and others utilized a guitar sound effect that was a combo of chorus and flange (fancy effect names). Mk.gee is studying from their playbook, and by all accounts, he's doing well for it.

“Are You Looking Up” (track three) is a great example of this. Listen to this song and then put on "De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da" or “So Lonely” from The Police, and you’ll hear the influence. It seems that inside him there are two Mk.gees - the guitar effect maestro and the would-be pop star. Two Star & The Dream Police is the back and forth middle ground between the two.

“Alesis,” a standout track on the record, is minimal, but uses that minimalism to its advantage. The vocals on this song are probably the strongest on the entirety of the album, and reminded me of a more pop-leaning Arthur Russell. Lines such as “I’m in another body who’s in somebody else” and “Are you holding on? Don't you wanna get a move on? / Escapism so easily when we don't havе the money to be” show Mk.gee has the lyric crafting skills to appeal to the more lyrically interested fans, but he also catches the attention of guitar afficionados.

In my first two listens of this record, I developed two opinions. If you’re listening to Two Star & The Dream Police as a straightforward pop album made in 2024 it’s unique, and it’s worth listening to. But if you’re listening to this record as an indie rock record… it’s a head scratcher.

Essentially, fans listening to this album who’ve maybe never listened to groups like The Police or Prince (I’m talking fans of Justin Bieber or The Weeknd) would find this album exciting, and they would broaden their musical horizons – maybe even pick up a guitar themselves. But if you’re someone who’s really into Vampire Weekend or Bon Iver and hears Mk.gee recommended on Studio One or something similar, you might ask yourself “What makes Mk.gee special?”

Well, here’s what makes this album special. With each listen of this record I found something additional that I liked that I didn’t identify on the first or second listen. The album grows on you. And that’s part of what made it appealing. It has a listenability factor gets you to replay “Alesis,” “Candy” or “Are You Looking Up” multiple times. Little things go the distance here: pan flutes, hand drums, random bird noises. I didn’t catch these sounds initially, but they really add a level of sonic texture to the songs.

Mk.gee has even been tapped to work with Justin Bieber on future music. And his performance on SNL a few weeks was very positively received by critics and potential new fans. These are no small feats for a musician, and flag that Mk.gee is having a moment. If recent artist history is a clue, these are the kind of “little things” that happen before a performer blows up. So – put Mk.gee on your heavy rotation list, and let’s see what happens down the road.