The Aces make a triumphant headlining stop at Wooly's with opener Lady Revel

Iowa Public Radio | By Alyssa Leicht,
Anthony Scanga
Published September 24, 2024 at 4:41 PM CDT
The Aces performing live.
Alyssa Leicht
/
Iowa Public Radio

The Aces are from Provo, Utah — but that distance from home but it didn't stop them from putting on an amazing performance Sunday night. The band powered through a fifteen-song-set, including their new single "The Magic." Locals Lady Revel opened the show. See photos Alyssa Leicht captured from the night.

The Aces performing live.
1 of 10  — The Aces w/ Cr�pe Girl & Lady Revel at Wooly's
Alyssa Leicht / Iowa Public Radio
The crowd at The Aces concert in Des Moines, Iowa.
2 of 10  — The Aces w/ Cr�pe Girl & Lady Revel at Wooly's
Alyssa Leicht / Iowa Public Radio
The Aces performing live.
3 of 10  — The Aces w/ Cr�pe Girl & Lady Revel at Wooly's
Alyssa Leicht / Iowa Public Radio
The Aces performing live.
4 of 10  — The Aces w/ Cr�pe Girl & Lady Revel at Wooly's
Alyssa Leicht / Iowa Public Radio
The Aces performing live.
5 of 10  — The Aces w/ Cr�pe Girl & Lady Revel at Wooly's
Alyssa Leicht / Iowa Public Radio
The Aces performing live
6 of 10  — The Aces w/ Cr�pe Girl & Lady Revel at Wooly's
Alyssa Leicht / Iowa Public Radio
The Aces performing live.
7 of 10  — The Aces w/ Cr�pe Girl & Lady Revel at Wooly's
Alyssa Leicht / Iowa Public Radio
The Aces performing live.
8 of 10  — The Aces w/ Cr�pe Girl & Lady Revel at Wooly's
Alyssa Leicht / Iowa Public Radio
The Aces performing live.
9 of 10  — The Aces w/ Cr�pe Girl & Lady Revel at Wooly's
Alyssa Leicht / Iowa Public Radio
The Aces performing live.
10 of 10  — The Aces w/ Cr�pe Girl & Lady Revel at Wooly's
Alyssa Leicht / Iowa Public Radio

The Aces performing live.
Alyssa Leicht
/
Iowa Public Radio
The Aces at Wooly's
The Aces performing live.
Alyssa Leicht
/
Iowa Public Radio
The Aces at Wooly's
The Aces performing live.
Alyssa Leicht
/
Iowa Public Radio
The Aces at Wooly's
The Aces performing live.
Alyssa Leicht
/
Iowa Public Radio
The Aces at Wooly's
The Aces performing live.
Alyssa Leicht
/
Iowa Public Radio
The Aces at Wooly's
Lady Revel live at Wooly's
Alyssa Leicht
/
Iowa Public Radio
Lady Revel at Wooly's
Lady Revel performing live,
Alyssa Leicht
/
Iowa Public Radio
Lady Revel at Wooly's
Alyssa Leicht
Anthony Scanga
Anthony Scanga is a Digital Music Producer, photographer, videographer and writer for Iowa Public Radio. He holds a bachelor's degree from the Seattle Film Institute. Since 2024, Scanga has worked with IPR's music team to bring Iowa's music scene and musicians to IPR's digital audience.
