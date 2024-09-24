The Aces make a triumphant headlining stop at Wooly's with opener Lady Revel
The Aces are from Provo, Utah — but that distance from home but it didn't stop them from putting on an amazing performance Sunday night. The band powered through a fifteen-song-set, including their new single "The Magic." Locals Lady Revel opened the show. See photos Alyssa Leicht captured from the night.
1 of 10 — The Aces w/ Cr�pe Girl & Lady Revel at Wooly's
Alyssa Leicht / Iowa Public Radio
