The Aces make a triumphant headlining stop at Wooly's with opener Lady Revel

The Aces are from Provo, Utah — but that distance from home but it didn't stop them from putting on an amazing performance Sunday night. The band powered through a fifteen-song-set, including their new single "The Magic." Locals Lady Revel opened the show. See photos Alyssa Leicht captured from the night.

Alyssa Leicht / Iowa Public Radio The Aces at Wooly's

Alyssa Leicht / Iowa Public Radio Lady Revel at Wooly's