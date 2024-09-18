© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI 90.9 FM

Goth Babe brought a late summer party to the Val Air Ballroom

Iowa Public Radio | By Alyssa Leicht,
Anthony Scanga
Published September 18, 2024 at 9:07 AM CDT
Goth Babe performing live
Alyssa Leicht
/
Iowa Public Radio
Goth Babe live at the Val Air Ballroom

Crowd surfing inflatables and positivity were in the air last Friday night as Goth Babe headlined at Val Air. See the photos Alyssa Leicht captured from the evening. Were you at the show?

Goth Babe and Ritt Momney performing live.
1 of 13  — Goth Babe w/ Ritt Momney at Val Air Ballroom

Alyssa Leicht / Iowa Public Radio
Goth Babe and Ritt Momney performing live.
2 of 13  — Goth Babe w/ Ritt Momney at Val Air Ballroom

Alyssa Leicht / Iowa Public Radio
Goth Babe and Ritt Momney performing live.
3 of 13  — Goth Babe w/ Ritt Momney at Val Air Ballroom

Alyssa Leicht / Iowa Public Radio
Goth Babe and Ritt Momney performing live.
4 of 13  — Goth Babe w/ Ritt Momney at Val Air Ballroom

Alyssa Leicht / Iowa Public Radio
Goth Babe and Ritt Momney performing live.
5 of 13  — Goth Babe w/ Ritt Momney at Val Air Ballroom

Alyssa Leicht / Iowa Public Radio
Goth Babe and Ritt Momney performing live.
6 of 13  — Goth Babe w/ Ritt Momney at Val Air Ballroom

Alyssa Leicht / Iowa Public Radio
Goth Babe and Ritt Momney performing live.
7 of 13  — Goth Babe w/ Ritt Momney at Val Air Ballroom

Alyssa Leicht / Iowa Public Radio
Goth Babe and Ritt Momney performing live.
8 of 13  — Goth Babe w/ Ritt Momney at Val Air Ballroom

Alyssa Leicht / Iowa Public Radio
Goth Babe and Ritt Momney performing live.
9 of 13  — Goth Babe w/ Ritt Momney at Val Air Ballroom

Alyssa Leicht / Iowa Public Radio
Goth Babe and Ritt Momney performing live.
10 of 13  — Goth Babe w/ Ritt Momney at Val Air Ballroom

Alyssa Leicht / Iowa Public Radio
Goth Babe and Ritt Momney performing live.
11 of 13  — Goth Babe w/ Ritt Momney at Val Air Ballroom

Alyssa Leicht / Iowa Public Radio
Goth Babe and Ritt Momney performing live.
12 of 13  — Goth Babe w/ Ritt Momney at Val Air Ballroom

Alyssa Leicht / Iowa Public Radio
Goth Babe and Ritt Momney performing live.
13 of 13  — Goth Babe w/ Ritt Momney at Val Air Ballroom

Alyssa Leicht / Iowa Public Radio

Goth Babe performing live.
Alyssa Leicht
/
Iowa Public Radio
Alyssa Leicht
/
Iowa Public Radio
Goth Babe performing live at Val Air Ballroom.
Alyssa Leicht
/
Iowa Public Radio
Goth Babe performing live at Val Air Ballroom.
Alyssa Leicht
/
Iowa Public Radio

Music News
Alyssa Leicht
See stories by Alyssa Leicht
Anthony Scanga
Anthony Scanga is a Digital Music Producer, photographer, videographer and writer for Iowa Public Radio. He holds a bachelor's degree from the Seattle Film Institute. Since 2024, Scanga has worked with IPR's music team to bring Iowa's music scene and musicians to IPR's digital audience.
See stories by Anthony Scanga