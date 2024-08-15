Meet The Bird Hunters

Des Moines’ own Golden Bear Records has built a reputation for discovering local indie rock and Americana acts. Their latest release is the debut album from The Bird Hunters, titled She Lets Me Ramble. The album features moments of Americana, indie, and even '90s alternative, which blend together into what the band describes as Midwest Country.

Each of the band’s four members are worth knowing. Lead singer and songwriter Ethridge Netz is also the bass player and contributing songwriter for the band Cory Waller and the Wicked Things. Drummer Chris Hansen boasts credits with Maddie Poppe and Brad & Kate. Producer and bassist Blake Van Houten is a small business manager with the custom t-shirt company Eight Seven Central, and multi-instrumentalist Trevor Hill is a small business owner making hand-crafted leather products for his company Good One.

Part of the fun for me is not necessarily just being on stage but being on stage with people I like to be with and playing off of other people. Ethridge Netz

The Bird Hunters were formed out of Netz’s desire to make music in a group setting rather than going it alone.

“I was just kinda done with solo stuff. I just wanted to be a part of a band and be more collaborative” Netz said. “Part of the fun for me is not necessarily just being on stage but being on stage with people I like to be with and playing off of other people.”

That spirit of collaboration is on full display throughout the album, starting with the title track “She Lets Me Ramble.”

With a quick count of “1... 2... 3” the band enters into a two-step rhythm, as appropriate for back porch listening as it is dancing at a country bar. No single instrument dominates, but the rise and fall of each helps set the tone for the whole album. It immediately becomes clear that this band is more than the already-impressive sum of its members.

Netz’s lyrics express what becomes the theme for most of the songs to come: a road-weary songwriter struggling to find the balance between his music and his home life – both of which he clearly loves. Lines like “we’ve been tryin’ / for a while / to make things work / and live life by the mile” and “she’s letting me take my chances / on a life chained to the road?” share with the listener the mindset of an independent touring musician. Van Houten sums it up by saying “from the moment we heard "She Lets Me Ramble," I said ‘That’s going to be the name of the album.’”

A high point comes in the middle of album’s eight songs, when two magnificently compelling tracks highlight the hard work and skillsets of two of the band’s members.

First comes “Home Again”, where the steady but soft touch of Hansen's drums and Van Houten's bass elevate the melodic story telling of Netz’s lyrics, but the real feature is the brilliant pedal steel fill work done by Hill. The soaring ambience of his steel playing is prominent throughout the whole album, but on “Home Again” it's pushed to a new level. Hill is still relatively new to the instrument, having only played for about a year, meaning its presence throughout is truly a high accomplishment.

“I keep telling everybody that the amount of time it took to get this album done is 100% my fault, because I had to learn how to play steel guitar,” Hill said with a chuckle. “I’m just trying really hard.” Hill is also an accomplished guitarist, as becomes evident midway through, when his steel work gives way to an excellent guitar solo before a final chorus closes out the song.

The Bird Hunter’s She Lets Me Ramble does not disappoint. This album fits well into the genres of classic country, modern folk-country and Americana — a true "Midwest Country," if you will. Joe Alton

Then comes “Lose You” and the thoughtful production work of Van Houten. “’Lose You’ is my favorite song,” says Van Houten, “from the get-go I had a very clear vision of how I wanted this song to sound, and I think we got there. I’m very happy with how that song turned out.”

The song carries a darker tone than the rest of the album, and includes several elements not found anywhere else. For instance, a subtle harmonica fades in and out of the verses, adding to the tension created by the lyrics and guitar. Van Houten adds “you’re a good ways into the song, and then all the sudden a mandolin riff and a piano riff pop out of almost nowhere. I would hope that’s some ear candy for people when they first hear the song.”

From beginning to end, The Bird Hunter’s She Lets Me Ramble does not disappoint. This album fits well into the genres of classic country, modern folk-country and Americana — a true "Midwest Country," if you will. The craftsmanship of the arrangements and production, combined with the substantive honesty in the lyrics and melodies, make this a must listen. If The Bird Hunters are in your area, go see them live and pick up a copy for yourself. Until then, give it a listen on any streaming platform.