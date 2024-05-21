Studio One's June 2024 live music guide

Des Moines

Thursday, June 6 at 8 p.m. — The Mars Volta at Val Air Ballroom

Hailing from El Paso, Texas, The Mars Volta is a prog-rock band known for churning out concept records and giving energetic live shows. See hits like “Inertiatic Esp” and “The Widow” in the newly renovated Val Air Ballroom.

Tuesday, June 11 at 7 p.m. — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss: Can’t Let Go Tour at Lauridsen Amphitheater

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, both musical powerhouses in their own right, have been collaborating for years. Enjoy tunes from their multiple joint albums spanning a multitude of genres in the serene Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park.

Thursday, June 13 at 7:30 p.m. — Samara Joy at Hoyt Sherman Place

Grammy award-winner for “Best New Artist” and “Best Jazz Vocal Album” in 2023, Samara Joy is a jazz phenomenon. See why she won the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition for yourself in the historic Hoyt Sherman Place.

Sunday, June 23 at 6:30 p.m. — Pixies and Modest Mouse w/ special guest Cat Power at Vibrant Music Hall

See not one, not two, but three Studio One mainstays in one night at the brand new Vibrant Music Hall in Waukee. This will be a perfect Sunday night for indieheads.

Friday, June 28 to Saturday, June 30 — Des Moines Arts Festival, downtown Des Moines

Headliners St. Paul & The Broken Bones, The Marshall Tucker Band, Sunny War and The Deslondes will play alongside local favorites Halfloves, Brother Trucker, Weary Ramblers and more at the Des Moines Arts Festival in downtown Des Moines. All the acts (and the festival) are free to attend. Come for the art, stay for the music, and experience this cultural mainstay of central Iowa.



Iowa City

Friday, June 7 to Sunday, June 9 — Iowa Arts Festival, downtown Iowa City

There's a wide range of free music events as part of Iowa City’s Iowa Arts Festival, including performances from the Iowa City Flute Choir, local artists Subatlantic, Joe and Vicki Price, Weary Ramblers, Pert Near Sandstone and more.

Saturday, June 8 at 6 p.m. — Northside Saturday Nights: Ace Jones at The Englert Theatre

Northside Saturday Nights is a free local music series hosted by the Englert Theatre all summer long. This concert features Ace Jones, an Iowa City-based singer-songwriter known for his genre-defying performances.

Tuesday, June 25 at 8 p.m. — PACKS at Gabe’s

Hailing from Toronto, PACKS is a fairly new indie rock band signed to Brooklyn-based label Fire Talk. Check out tracks from their new album Melt The Honey before seeing them in the intimate Gabe’s venue.



Cedar Rapids

Saturday, June 1 at 5 p.m. — Pianopalooza Dueling Pianos at Ushers Ferry Historic Village

Enjoy a good old-fashioned piano duel and fundraiser, benefitting the Cedar Rapids Concert Chorale.

Monday, June 3 at 5:30 p.m. — Michael Franti & Spearhead at McGrath Amphitheatre

Experience the pure joy that is Michael Franti & Spearhead in the heart of Cedar Rapids. Known for hits like “Say Hey (I Love You)” and “The Sound of Sunshine,” this show will be full of energy and is good for all ages.

Tuesday, June 25 at 8 p.m. — The Flaming Lips at McGrath Amphitheatre

To celebrate 22 years of their hit album Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots, iconic indie band The Flaming Lips will be playing the record in its entirety in venues across the country.



Cedar Falls

Saturday, June 8 at 6 p.m. — Girls’ Night Out: Music by Women Composers at Bar Winslow

UNI flute professor Hannah Porter Occeña will be filling Bar Winslow with the sounds of women-composed flute and piano.

Friday, June 21 at 8 p.m. — Get Up! Get Down! At Octopus College Hill

Self-described as an “Iowa funk soul jazz outfit,” Get Up! Get Down! is sure to be a rousing time at Octopus College Hill.



Quad Cities

Sunday, June 2 at 6 p.m. — Crooked Teeth w/ Unturned at Raccoon Motel, Davenport

California pop-punk trio Crooked Teeth is teaming up with Minneapolis pop-punk band Unturned for a high-energy night in Davenport’s Raccoon Motel. Be prepared to get angsty and a little emo on this night out in the Quad Cities.

Sunday, June 9 at 7 p.m. — Sebastian Bach at The Rust Belt, Moline

Head on over to Moline, IL for a rockin’ night with former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach. Having performed everywhere from metal shows to Broadway, this powerful vocalist is sure to put on a great show.



Western Iowa

Wednesday, June 5 at 7 p.m. — Ione at Jolly’s on the River, Sioux City

Ione, a 25-year-old singer-songwriter from Sioux City, has toured extensively throughout the Midwest. Her alt-rock sound will make for a fun night out in Sioux City.

Thursday, June 27 at 7:30 p.m. — NEEDTOBREATHE at Battery Park, Sioux City

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sioux City presents Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum band NEEDTOBREATHE in Battery Park. This southern band has achieved crossover success for their rock sound.