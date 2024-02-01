80 amps, One Guinness World Record

If you're a concertgoer, you have seen Jon Locker around Des Moines. He's probably sneaked through the corner of your peripheral vision, dressed in black, walking to the sound system. That, or, you’ve seen him playing bass with Bonne Finken.

Courtesy of Jon Locker John Locker is a bass player, sound engineer, backline company and studio owner in Des Moines.

Locker is one of those staple people in the Des Moines music scene, who, as most sound techs, are everywhere but aren’t front and center most of the time. He’s one of those people who are absolutely essential to any thriving live music scene.

You see, he owns a backline company called Gig Day Backline, as well as the Sonic Factory studios. Musicians need recording studio space, and when they're on tour, backlines.

A backline is the non-instrumental sound-system equipment, like amps and speaker cabinets, that a band needs to play a gig. In many cases, depending on the gig and venue, it can also include instruments like drums (minus cymbals) and keyboards. Backline companies exist in cities where lots of tours come through because bands at a certain level of touring don’t bring all their amps and things with them on the road.

Gig Day Backline does most of the touring shows you see in Des Moines, and so they have A LOT of amps. By a lot, I mean a whole library of anything you might want. They have more than 100 amps, 20 of them being the big Marshall stacks. And one day, while he was looking at all those amps, Locker had an idea.

“So, I have 20 Marshall stacks, and I really wanted to connect them all together to see what it would sound like,” he said. “So, I looked it up, and the current world record for most amps played through at the same time is 50.”

Madeleine C King For reference, Turnstile's guitar players used Marshall stacks as amps for their 2022 set at Hinterland.

Now, he's gearing up to connect 80 amps and attempt to break the Guinness World Record. He's doing it at the Val Air Ballroom Saturday, Feb. 25.

“I have enough amps that I could do 100, but that opens up a host of different technical challenges,” he explained.

You might be wondering, “How's he going to do that without blowing all those amps?” Well, he’s not worried about that, but he is worried about the part of the whole ordeal that includes actually playing through the amps.

For starters, it’s going to be very hard to hear clearly standing next to a literal wall of sound, and in order to set a new world record, Locker needs to play for five continuous minutes.

“When I was playing with the Nadas,” he laughed, “I’d play this riff from Thunderstruck, so I think I’m going to play a bit of that. There’s a BONNE song off the new record, and there’s a riff in it that’s the riff I play just about any time I pick up a guitar. It’s called ‘My Side,’ and it’s about three minutes.”

Daniel Hartwig / Flickr Save the date for Saturday, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. After Jon Locker tries to break the world record, Des Moines guitarists are going to play.

After he threads the amps, turns them on and plays, he is also going to open it up for other guitar players to have the experience of playing through an amp stack that big. Des Moines guitar player James Biehn will be on hand that day and will be playing and hosting a pseudo-jam after the world record attempt.

“When I got the idea,” Locker says, “I called Sam Summers to see if he would be interested in hosting this in the historic and newly renovated Val Air Ballroom. We decided it would be really cool to have an open jam and invite the town to be the first ones to play there as it reopens.”

For those who want to know what guitar he'll be playing, he's planning to play on a BILT bass with a whammy bar, either doing five minutes of famous bass lines, all original bass lines or a combination of both. The attempt has to have several official witnesses and has to be filmed with a non-moving wide-angle camera shot from more than four angles. After the video is cut and the paperwork completed from the attempt, Locker will submit his materials to the Guinness committee for review.

If you want to witness the attempt or get involved with helping him cart amps back and forth from storage to the ballroom, contact Locker, and save the date for Saturday, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m.