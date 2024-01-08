Registration for Music University conference and concert now open!

Iowa's annual one-day conference for musicians and industry workers is back in 2024 at xBk and The Varsity Cinema in Des Moines.

According to the Des Moines Music Coalition (DMMC), its offerings this year include industry panels about “touring, building fanbases, artist incubators, career paths for non-musicians, and how to make the Des Moines music scene stronger.”



Cactus Blossoms headline after showing of Talking Heads documentary "Stop Making Sense"

The day will conclude with a music and film experience at The Varsity Cinema, also located in the Drake neighborhood, and a live music showcase back at xBk with Minneapolis duo The Cactus Blossoms.

The Cactus Blossoms are an indie rock act currently touring on their 2022 album, One Day. Brothers Jack Torrey and Page Burkum opt for a more folksy sound; the new record has a feature song with our queen Jenny Lewis.

The Talking Heads' music film Stop Making Sense is a newly restored version of their 1983 concert footage. At the time of the recording of Stop Making Sense, Talking Heads was in the midst of a tour to promote their then-latest album Speaking in Tongues. The tour took the form of a career-spanning retrospective that merged music with visual and performance art. It was the last time Talking Heads toured together.

2024 conference schedule and location

IPR went to this conference for the first time in 2023, and there were myriad networking opportunities for professionals and musicians, as well as lots to learn from the panelists the conference featured.

“The goal behind Music University is to mobilize the growing music industry in Des Moines and Iowa, both performers and behind-the-scenes roles. We know that music is part of the fabric that makes a great culture and creates economic impact in our city,” said Kuuku Saah, board president of DMMC. “We encourage all musicians and music professionals to attend as they continue to build resilient and impactful creative careers.”

12:30 p.m: Doors open and networking

1:00 p.m: Welcome and kick-off

1:10 p.m: "I’m doing well here, now what? A discussion on touring and building a fanbase"

1:50 p.m: "Artist Incubators: A new path forward"

2:40 p.m: "I want to be in the music business, but I don’t play an instrument. What do I do? Career paths for non-musicians in the music industry

3:30 p.m: "How to make Des Moines’ music scene stronger? A community discussion on where we are and what we need to do

4:15-4:45 p.m: Closing and networking

5:30 p.m: Music + film experience at The Varsity Cinema: The Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense

8:00 p.m: Live music showcase at xBk Live: The Cactus Blossoms

Registration

The only ticketed part of the day will be the concert with Cactus Blossoms, at $24. Doors open for the concert at 7 p.m. and the music will begin at 8 p.m.

Although the conference is free, registration is required. Find more info on the DMMC website.

