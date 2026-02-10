Muna's 'Dancing on the Wall' captures queer pop euphoria

Muna is back! Their single "Dancing on the Wall" dropped Feb. 10, and they've announced that their new album — of the same name — is dropping on May 8.

"Dancing on the Wall" is a clear reminder of Muna's strengths. This is dance floor ready, '80s nostalgia and it's likely going to be a radio hit across the country — it's also Studio One's song of the week.

The production is big all around and brings to mind acts like HAIM and The Beaches, but with Muna's own pre-established vibe that fans will instantly pick up on. The vocals, supplied by Katie Gavin, are the highlight of the song and serve as its driving force. She sings about longing, taking chances and failing. She does this with such conviction that it's impossible not to sit up and listen. In my opinion, these are some of her strongest-hitting lyrics to date.

As the title track of Muna's upcoming album, "Dancing on the Wall" sets the tone for a record that I predict is going to handle risk, longing and transformation. It’s big and bold pop with a pulse, and is going to help you work through the moment you realize whatever your truth is, even if it hurts. It's got me ready for the full album.

If you like Chappell Roan, Haim, boygenius or just need some anthemic feels in your life, don't sleep on this track.

You can catch Muna live at Hinterland 2026 later this year.