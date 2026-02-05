Inside Noah Kahan's 'The Great Divide'

What is it about Noah Kahan that resonates with listeners so much? Is it the honesty of his lyrics? Is it his small-town vibe? Is he just a nice guy and people pick up on it?

Kahan’s latest single, “The Great Divide,” might just hold all the answers to his widespread appeal. It’s an emotional rollercoaster in song. Lyrically, it paints a picture of a relationship through time, one that eventually loses its spark and sense of connection. However, that affection for the initial love remains, and the narrator carries that emotional distance with them forever.

Kahan hits all the right chords (literal and figurative), but what makes this song stand out from previous tracks in his catalogue is that it rocks. Where Kahan usually achieves emotion with his lyrics (which he does here expertly) and supportive instrumentals, this time around, the instruments drive the kick of the lyrics. This is a heartbreaking song, and the musical depth adds dimension and feeling, elevating it to one of the best offerings yet from Kahan.

Every time I listen, after "The Great Divide" hits its final chord I find myself dwelling on its meaning. This is a relatable story to anyone who has loved and lost. It's written in the non-pretentious way that Kahan has become known for, and it's now Studio One's pick for song of the week.

You can catch Kahan on tour playing the largest stadiums in America this summer. His new record The Great Divide arrives April 24.