10 musicians to watch in 2026

2026 is shaping up to be another incredible year for music.

With each year comes a plethora of artists worth keeping an eye on, and it can be very daunting to keep track. If you’re looking for new voices or to catch an artist before they blow up, here's your place to start.

Most of the following acts are coming through Iowa this year too — so get out there and support live music!

Die Spitz

Hailing from Austin, Texas and carrying an impressive cult following after opening for acts like Amyl and The Sniffers, Sleater Kinney and Viagra Boys, Die Spitz is on an upward trajectory. If you’re a fan of any of those groups don’t sleep on Die Spitz. The group is playing the campfire stage at Hinterland on Sunday (technically closing out the fest) so if you’re going, check them out! We’ll be there.

Essential tracks — “Throw Yourself to the Sword,” “Hair of Dog," “Evangeline”

SOFIA ISELLA

This is another act performing at Hinterland this year. SOFIA ISELLA is the real deal in the art department. If you were lucky enough to catch her open for Taylor Swift on The Era’s Tour, you witnessed something unique.

SOFIA ISELLA is like if you combined Billie Eilish, PJ Harvey and The Last Dinner Party into something a little scary and covered in mud. The songs range in topics from feminism to art you can fu*k and men being creeps. She has truly a unique voice, and if you have the chance to see her at Hinterland, don’t miss it.

Essential tracks — “The Doll People,” “Hot Gum,” “Everyone Supports Women”

Dove Ellis

After opening for Geese, Dove Ellis gained a lot positive exposure. As of now, not a lot is know about the singer other than he’s from Ireland, his debut album Blizzard is excellent and he gets compared vocally to Jeff Buckley. These are all good signs of a musician on the rise, but make your own opinion on Dove Ellis. He certainly has my vote.

Essential tracks — “Pale Song,” “Heaven Has No Wings,” “To the Sandals”

Pink Siifu

Hailing from Alabama, Pink Siifu combines elements of multiple hip-hop genres, which as resulted in him kind of existing in a league of his own. If you’re a fan of MIKE, Armand Hammer or even Death Grips, give Pink Siifu a listen.

Essential tracks — “RINKS’!,” “CRTX/VRTX,” “Richard Pryor”

This is Lorelei

Nate Amos, AKA This is Lorelei, is also the lead guitarist and producer of Water From Your Eyes (which had a successful 2025). At the end of the year Amos released Holo Boy under the This Is Lorelei moniker. The album has gotten a good amount of positive buzz, and the title track is seeing rotation in both the public radio and college circuits.

Give this a listen if you dig Wednesday, MJ Lenderman and Geese.

Essential Tracks — “SF & GG,” “Holo Boy,” “Where’s Your Love Now”

Hudson Freeman

Brooklyn based singer/songwriter Hudson Freeman has been gaining traction after the release of his hit single “If You Know Me.” Freeman combines traditional folk with lo-fi techniques and his unique voice and writing style to craft a sound that cuts through the pack.

If you like Wilco, Bright Eyes and Cameron Winter check out Hudson Freeman and if you’re in Des Moines on March 10 you can catch him live at xBk.

Essential Tracks — “If You Know Me,” “We Should Eat,” “Good Faith”

Haute & Freddy

Here's yet another act that will be at Hinterland 2026. Beyond that, you absolutely need to keep your eye on Haute & Freddy. With a sound that's reminiscent of Chappell Roan, Kate Bush and overall '80s new wave fun, Haute & Freddy is an act to watch. As a bonus, their clown aesthetic just adds to the vibe.

Essential tracks — “Anti-Superstar,” “Scantily Clad,” “Shy Girl”

August Ponthier

August Ponthier has an interesting atmosphere. The music is reminiscent of Kacey Musgraves, but with its own spin that’s hard to pin down. There's a pop sensibility to them that is just asking for stardom, so let's see what happens in 2026. If you crave lesbian pop country anthems you must check out August Ponthier.

Essential tracks — “I’m Crying, Are You?,” “Handsome,” “Faking My Own Death”

Buffalo Traffic Jam

If you can’t get enough of Lord Huron, The Lumineers and Zach Bryan check out Buffalo Traffic Jam. You’ll be very happy you did. Oh, and guess what? They're also playing the campfire stage at Hinterland this year! I will not be surprised if 2026 is the year this group blows.

Essential tracks — “Fool's Gold,” “Forgot Your Roots,” “Strangers Now”

Samy Sharif

Pinning down Shamy Sharif’s sound is a difficult task. At times he sounds like a less rap-oriented Mac Miller hanging out with Radiohead while Wolf Parade blasts in the background, but then on the next track he sounds like he's channeling Deftones or early Arcade Fire. Sharif is distinctive, and his 2025 album Three Houses is worth your time. Let’s see what 2026 brings for him.

Essential tracks — “Snuff the Pilot Light,” “Your Mothers Rage,” “The Real Blends Into Fake”