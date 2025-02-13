Love was in the air at Cupid’s Lounge

Like many people, I have a love-hate relationship with Valentine’s Day. On one hand, the candy selection is great and heavily discounted on Feb. 15. On the other, I’m either reminded of the impending doom of dying alone or, on rare occasions, inflicting major pressure on myself to find the perfect gift for my Valentine. This year, I miraculously found myself with someone to spend the holiday with, so when Ramona Muse Lambert invited Studio One out to her annual Cupid’s Lounge event, I accepted the invite and dragged my Valentine along.

Cupid’s Lounge began in February 2020 when Ramona and Derek Muse Lambert wanted to organize a fun Valentine’s Day concert celebrating the many different forms of love. They hosted it at the legendary former Des Moines venue Vaudeville Mews, and the show was a big success, fondly remembered as one of the last times friends in the local music scene got to hang out before the pandemic hit.

In 2024, the Muse Lamberts decided to revive Cupid’s Lounge at xBk Live in the Drake neighborhood. After executing a Goblin’s Lounge event around Halloween time, the couple settled on sticking to just the Valentine’s Day tradition, which delighted in its third installment Feb. 8.

Anthony Scanga / Iowa Public Radio Local multimedia artist Ramona Muse Lambert met her husband Derek through music and wanted to create a Valentine's Day event to celebrate love and music.

Musical humor is nothing new to Ramona and Derek Muse Lambert. The couple fell in love while touring with Leslie and the LY’s, a comedic pop group out of Ames. Multiple artistic collaborations, and a few children later, the Muse Lamberts are the driving force behind Ramona and the Sometimes, an eccentric pop-rock five-piece based in Des Moines. Ramona and the Sometimes are known for their signature zany costuming and playful lyrics.

When my Valentine and I made it out to xBk that Saturday night, the line was nearly out the door. Once I finally made it past the hordes of local lovers, I ordered my usual xBk drink, the Rosy Cheeks: a vodka lemonade with rose water that I thought was very appropriate for the occasion.

My Valentine and I then perused the merch table, manned by Ramona’s former roommate Karen Lewis, who also drew the many backdrops that appeared throughout Cupid’s Lounge. Since one of Ramona’s main occupations is being a multimedia artist, I was not surprised by the fact that her merch featured her own quirky designs. I decided to purchase a small patch that read “We need art.” We also got our picture taken at the photobooth ran by Annick Sjobakken, a very accomplished local photographer who’s friends with Ramona.

Annick Sjobakken Annick Sjobakken's photo booth hinted at an intergalactic moment to come in the Cupid's Lounge event.

The night began with a dedicated Ramona and the Sometimes set. The five-piece, comprised of Ramona and Derek Muse Lambert, Brian Brown, Katelyn Brown and Dave Larsen, came out in coordinating striped shirts, with frontwoman Ramona wearing a bright pink tutu made by her mom. They played tracks from their most recent record, Did I Miss It? Is It Over? and their debut LP, Negative Space is a Positive Thing. From a song completely made up of puns to an older track of hers, “Karen’s Dad,” which is about Lewis’ dad taping over her first-grade talent show VHS with Cops, Ramona and the Sometimes kept spirits high at xBk. Folks were singing along to lyrics like “I love art and I hate my phone” and cheering while the band blew up a giant homemade cloud for their closing number, “rat baby (song for claudia).”

DJ Mouth Brooder kept the good vibes coming while performers prepared for the Cupid’s Lounge portion of the evening and I ordered my second Rosy Cheeks. This was my first time attending the Cupid’s Lounge and I wasn’t sure exactly what to expect. The lights went down, the main event began and I was charmed by how much fun was happening.

Cupid’s Lounge told the tale of two officers from the International Bureau of Love, played by the Muse Lamberts, who were on the hunt for a missing Cupid. The story unfolded through covers of love songs performed in front of Lewis’ depictions of different search locations, starting with Derek’s version of Daniel Johnston’s “True Love Will Find You In The End.” When they looked around at the dry cleaners, Emily Sigler and Chris Marshall (from Acid Legs) sang “Let’s Duet” from the Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story movie soundtrack. One of the most surprising musical moments of the show for me also came at the dry cleaners, when members of the Lovin’ Forkful covered the “Cupid Shuffle.”

Anthony Scanga / Iowa Public Radio Ramona's husband Derek Muse Lambert played drums for Ramona and the Sometimes, starred as an officer for the International Bureau of Love and started off the Cupid's Lounge storyline with his cover of "True Love Will Find You In The End" by Daniel Johnston.

Next came the lawn care company, where Ramona suggested they might find Cupid given the trimming of Cupid’s “heart-shaped bush in his front lawn.” There, the crowd belted along to Fountains of Wayne’s “Stacy’s Mom” and xBk bar manager Jaclynn Thoms sang “Thinkin Bout You” by Frank Ocean. Then, at the grocery store, Jess Villegas sang a soulful rendition of “Sea of Love” in Cat Power’s style.

Upbeat bangers like Franz Ferdinand’s “Take Me Out” and The Darkness’ “I Believe in a Thing Called Love” took place at a dance club, and an impressive performance of Chappell Roan's “Good Luck, Babe!” by Anna Gebhardt (Annalibera) happened at the coffee shop, where the Muse Lamberts learned that Cupid had been recruited by the Intergalactic Bureau of Love.

“I know it can feel dystopian sometimes but reality is about as permanent as the McRib,” Cupid proclaimed as he joined the Intergalactic Bureau of Love at the end of the show. The entire Lovin’ Forkful, including the aforementioned players as well as Eva Lewin (Pizza Babe), Kate Thompson (The Kate Thompson Combo), Adam Callanan (Adam in the Parking Lot), Amy Wonderlin (LVVMAKING), Joryn Brown (Acid Legs), Brad Turk (Clip Clop), Jameson Malone and Codye Lazear, all came together onstage to close the night with “You Got It” by Roy Orbison.

“When the world is going down the toilet, I’m like, ‘I’m having a great time,’” Ramona said as she thanked concertgoers for coming out to Cupid’s Lounge. I felt the same way in the audience. Valentine’s Day might be just another corporate holiday made to sell greeting cards, but love is always a worthy thing to celebrate. Whether that be the love shared between friends, family, lovers, strangers or for good music, love makes us human and love makes us alive. That’s the kind of joy that brings people together for nights like Cupid’s Lounge. I’m grateful to have been around for another chapter of what’s sure to be a wonderful tradition for years to come.