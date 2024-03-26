Studio One's Guide To Creek Weekend

Mission Creek, the annual Iowa City fest among several downtown venues + Hancher Auditorium is upon us! On Thursday, the fest is entirely housed at Hancher, and then for the next two days it moves to the Ped Mall for shows at Gabe's, Riverside Theatre and The Englert Theatre. Now, this is also a literary festival. This is a story about the music. Follow more from our friends and colleagues at Talk of Iowa if you're a bookworm.



Sets to prioritize if you love Studio One

L’Rain

Thursday, April 4, 7:30 p.m.

Hancher

This will be an interesting guitar-driven experimental pop set, we think. L’Rain released her debut album a decade ago and has since rejected categorization of their music. She layers and loops her vocals with field recordings, instruments and other sounds. In true Mission Creek form, this will be a show that will make you think about what you’re hearing. Check out her new single “Pet Rock.”

Neko Case

Thursday, April 4, 8:45 p.m.

Hancher

Neko Case is one of our favorites at Studio One. She wears her heart on her sleeve, and she sings her truth. She's a Canadian singer/songwriter and part of the indie band The New Pornographers. She's the opening headliner for Mission Creek 2024.

Indigo De Souza

Friday, April 5, 9:45 p.m.

The Englert

We featured Indigo De Souza’s All of This Will End in 2023, and we were elated to see her name on the Mission Creek lineup. Here’s the single off that aforementioned record, which is her third studio album, “Smog.”

Hatis Noit

Friday, April 5, 8:30 p.m.

Riverside Theatre

Okay, so we’re not spinning Hatis Noit on the radio, but we’re very intrigued by this booking. Noit, now based in London, is Japanese and is a self-taught vocalist who explores everything from Japanese operatic singing to Geogrian and Bulgarian chanting. The name Hatis Noit itself is taken from Japanese folklore, meaning the stem of the lotus flower. The lotus represents the living world, while its root represents the spirit world, therefore Hatis Noit is what connects the two. For Hatis Noit, music represents the same netherworld with its ability to move and transport us to the other side; the past, a memory, our subconscious. Here’s the song linked on the fest’s website.

Sunny War

Friday, April 5, 10:00 p.m.

Riverside Theatre

Nashville based singer/songwriter and guitar virtuoso — hell yes we’ll see Sunny War in a space like the Riverside Theatre. As everyone gets ready to drop a country inspired album this year, we’ve written about how it’s best to familiarize yourself with some of the outstanding acts also hanging out in the space, and Sunny War is one of them. She played the Campfire Stage at Hinterland in 2023. Here’s her single, “No Reason.”

Subatlantic

Saturday, April 6, 4:15 p.m.

Big Grove Brewery

This is an Iowa act who was also our Artist of the Month in February! What a perfect set to take in while you grab a pint and something to eat before a big night at The Englert.

SG Goodman

Saturday, April 6, 8:00 p.m.

The Englert

When the Kentucky native released her debut album, Old Time Feeling, she was rightfully coined an “untamed rock n roll truth-teller” by Rolling Stone. She cites Pavementand Karen Dalton as influences and we love that mix.

Osees

Saturday, April 6, 9:45 p.m.

The Englert

Be still our psych rock loving hearts, Osees is coming to Iowa. If a guitar solo that lasts a substantial amount of time moves your soul, and you’ve been following our obsession with King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, this show might tickle your fancy.



Sets for Hip-Hop Fans

Hanif Abdurraqib

Thursday, April 4, 6:00 p.m.

Hancher

The preeminent tastemaker of our generation, poet and essayist Hanif Abdurraqib finds beauty in everything: his hometown of Columbus, OH, basketball and music of all sorts, writing eloquently about everyone from A Tribe Called Quest to Carly Rae Jepsen. While he’ll likely be spinning tales of love and basketball from his newest release There’s Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension on the first day of Mission Creek, we’re holding out hope Hanif will share his thoughts on some of the many great musical acts in town for the weekend. Long an explorer, scholar and critic of music, Abdurraqib found himself at the center of it last year: providing narration for McKinley Dixon’s 2023 album Beloved! Paradise! Jazz!?. “I’m his first [feature], that’s what he said, besides his self-made mixtapes that he was making,” Dixon said of his friend at during an interview at last year’s Mission Creek. “He might be on the next [album]. Honestly, I might just keep it going, it’s a cool thing.”

Strangers of Necessity

Friday, April 5, 7:30 p.m.

Gabe’s

An exciting, rare appearance from veterans of both the Iowa and Chicago hip-hop scenes, Fooch the MC and CoryaYo, AKA Strangers of Necessity. This pair manages to keep the old school happy while continuing to innovate in the boom bap space, some ten after the release of their seminal 2014 album Tangerine Avenue, which paid homage to luminaries like Black Moon (“Dunk$ (He Got Props)”), A Tribe Called Quest (“Bonita’s Dream”) and J Dilla (everything). The duo’s 2020 album Vibe Theory, released during the thick of the pandemic, is massaged with Memphis-style spices and plenty of love for Three 6 Mafia.

Armand Hammer

Friday, April 5, 10:45 p.m.

Gabe’s

When you think about it, Armand Hammer is a truly Mission Creek-ass booking. They’re off-the-beaten-path, rugged and wholly unique, penning bars that sound like they were quilled onto ancient parchment. It’s industrial rap, but it’s also epochal, often times majestic and morbid. We at Studio One are dying to meet the gruesome twosome behind game-changing albums like Shrines, Haram (produced by The Alchemist), Paraffin and Rome. E L U C I D and billy woods’ critically-acclaimed, fifth studio album We Buy Diabetic Test Strips was deemed by many a hip-hop head: the best album of 2023. Judge for yourself on Friday when the New York noisemakers turn up the Gabe’s stage, following fellow hip-hop duo Strangers of Necessity at 7:30 p.m. and Iowa City rocker Anthony Worden at 9 p.m.

YXNG RASKAL

Saturday, April, 6, 2:30 p.m.

Trumpet Blossom Cafe

Kicking off music on Saturday, Iowa City’s YXNG RASKAL will break in the Trumpet Blossom Cafe. Their debut album, and only release to date, SPLIT/TING is a hyperphonk headf-ck for the terminally online. Pumped to see “LiNDSEY GRAHAM,” “FEEBEE BRiDGERS,” “ACiD_ADVENTURE.mp3” and “BiTCHMADE” performed in the real world, but even more excited at the prospect of hearing new music from the hot new avant-garde punk rapper outta IC. Mostly looking forward to seeing staff try to go about business-as-usual at the cafe as if YXNG RASKAL isn’t doing “PRETTY BOY SH-T” in the middle of the lunch rush.

Nadah El Shazly

Saturday, April 6, 8:45 p.m.

Riverside Theatre

This one’s for the producers. Though not explicitly hip-hop, one’s mind can’t help but wander listening to Nadah El Shazly’s bendy Mediterranean soundscapes — thinking up ways to slice and chop the Egyptian sound artist’s vocals and cinematic scoring for rapper ears. Exciting, eerie, entrancing - anyone with a MIDI keyboard or an unquenchable thirst for adventure must surely find a seat.

Sqvce

Saturday, April 6, 9:00 p.m.

Gabe’s

We’re no stranger to Spvce here at Studio One. His out-of-this-world FlySpace III performance with fellow Us Vs. Them rapper FlyLife on the IPR stage at 80/35 last year was just one of Spvce’s many 2023 achievements, in addition to the release of his second solo album bad news and the long-awaited UVT group tape UVT4EVER. He’s also no stranger to Mission Creek, where he joined FlyLife on the Gabe’s stage just last year. Clearly the audience and festival team liked what they saw. The uber-chill Des Moines hitmaker will surely keep the Saturday 9 p.m. crowd at Gabe’s bumping ahead of Mission Creek weekend’s final act, Canadian techno experts Pelada at 11 p.m.

