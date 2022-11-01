Orville Peck and Maggie Rogers return to the Hinterlands

After a scorcher of a year in 2022 (we’re talking about the lineup, not the weather, obviously), Hinterland is back with a list of amazing indie acts on the bill for 2023, with some up-and-coming names.

“Of the big name headliners, I’m most excited about Orville Peck, who’s making his second Hinterland appearance. I saw him play in a smaller club a few years ago but missed his Hinterland 2021 performance, so this is a music festival monkey I’ll be happy to get off my back,” writes IPR’s Tony Dehner. “As for the midday performers, I’ll be sure to head down to the pit for Joy Oladokun and Tomberlin, both of whom make beautiful music. Some of my favorite sets from last year were in the middle of the day: Sierra Ferrell, Briston Maroney, and Miko Marks were all on my radar before Hinterland, and I came away from the weekend a huge fan of all three. I’m looking forward to being surprised again this year.”

Orville Peck - Let Me Drown (Live In Nashville)

In 2022, the festival expanded to four days but going into 2023 is scaling back down to three. Our Studio One crew was honestly pretty excited to see this. Since there is one stage during the day, three days just feels right for this fest.

“Maggie Rogers’ 2022 record Surrender was a big leap forward from her debut album. I somehow missed her 2019 set at Hinterland, but I won’t let that happen again! She might be the artist I’m most looking forward to seeing,” writes IPR All Access and Studio One Tracks host Mark.

Strength of the lineup is “still growing acts”

“The strength of this lineup is that nearly all of these artists are at a point where their careers are still growing. In other words, they haven’t peaked yet, and it’ll be exciting to see what they bring to their performances. Bon Iver have been around the longest, but even this band is currently unpredictable. Their most recent work has been very experimental, and I’m really looking forward to their headlining set on the Friday night of the festival,” Mark said. “Sylvan Esso have some really good songs, and their current album indicates their willingness to experiment these days. There may be some surprises in their 2023 set, and I want to be there for it, regardless. I found Angel Olsen’s latest record to be a bit underwhelming, but I’m a fan of her powerful voice. I can see (and hear) her being great on the Hinterland stage.”

Other acts we can’t wait to see include Houndmouth, Wallows, spill tab, Faye Webster and Skeggs

We're spinning music by Wallows and Faye Webster on All Access and Studio One Tracks. Skeggs and spill tab are new adds to our library that we'll be excited to see live and dig into.

We’re all about the music discovery that happens each summer on Iowa’s festival lineups. Host Cece Mitchell has seen both Wallows and Houndmouth at other venues and says she can't wait for their Hinterland sets.

“I saw Wallows at a festival last summer, and they put on an amazing live show,” writes Cece. “I was also really starstruck by frontman Dylan Minnette, who you might recognize from his big roles in 13 Reasons Why and The Dropout. Their 2019 track "Are You Bored Yet?" featuring Clairo is one I sing along to in the car all the time.”

Earlier this year, Studio One had the opportunity to interview Matt Myers, the frontman of Houndmouth.

“He was really kind over the phone, which I was absolutely thrilled with because " Sedona " is one of those my friends and I sing together LOUD. I predict that song will be an amazing closer to their set,” Cece laughed.

“I first heard of Faye Webster when Barack Obama put her song "Kingston" on one of his summer playlists. That year, it made my top ten most-played songs of the year! It will be interesting to see if she plays any of the more orchestral songs off her latest EP, Car Therapy Sessions .

Hinterkids look forward to Koo Koo Kangaroo!

Hinterland has also paid close attention to making sure that music festival parents have a place to take their littles to for a cool down and do something entertaining beyond watching the music on the mainstage. In years past, the Hinterkids tent has hosted “Meet A Musician” talks with Tre Burt and Nathaniel Rateliff. This year, a special music booking just for the kids is on the lineup, and Des Moines artist Ramona Muse Lambert is planning another original edition of the Hinterkids Activity Book.

Koo Koo Kanga Roo was created in 2008 by two friends competing in a battle of the bands at St. Mary’s University in Winona, MN. The idea for the band “centered around crowd participation, comedy and dance music, stretching the concept of what a “band” could be.”

“Of COURSE I’m heading over to Hinterkids for Koo Koo Kanga Roo,” says Tony. “I mean, come on.”

Once again, there are no Iowa artists on the main stage, but a few musicians from our home state played at the brunch stage last year. We might see that again, and possibly over at the campfire stage as well?

Full lineup



Friday, August 4: Bon Iver, Sylvan Esso, Houndmouth, The Regrettes, Skegss

Saturday, August 5: Zach Bryan, Orville Peck, Angel Olsen, Noah Kahan, The Teskey Brothers, Joy Oladokun, Wilderado, Patrick Droney, Riley Downing, Pony Bradshaw, Koo Koo Kanga Roo (Hinterkids Stage)

Sunday, August 6: Maggie Rogers, Wallows, Faye Webster, Del Water Gap, Tomberlin, spill tab, Yot Club

Tickets to the fest go on sale Friday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. A presale will begin on Thursday, November 3 at 10am CDT. Fans can sign up for the presale at hinterlandiowa.com/presale.