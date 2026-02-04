Beggars Bargain is worth every penny

A tuning cello and the subtle fingerings of a banjo light the way into the swell of an Appalachian orchestra. Acoustic strumming, shakers, brushes and piano carry forward into the unison concord of mandolin and guitar. Soon, the pulse of the rhythm section gives way to the verse, as a gritty voice winds through lyrics of disappointment and frustration. It's become a sensitive and unexpectedly bluesy melody. And then, just as soon as it's built, the instruments are gone, leaving isolated vocals to deliver a rejuvenating and relevant message: “That’s why we can’t lose hope.”

This is the opening of the first single and title track of A Bit Much, from Beggars Bargain. With the release of their new album, the central Iowa duo has officially arrived. They play a soulful indie rock style, and their songs are fueled by relentless positivity. Formed in 2021, singer Joe Bach and guitarist Micah Spurlock showcase a complex musical relationship that is as inspiring as it is fun.

Beggars Bargain

The release show for A Bit Much nearly sold out Des Moines' xBk Live, prompting the venue to make it a standing room only show. “It was incredibly surreal,” says Spurlock, adding “I was not expecting that many people, and I couldn’t imagine a better crowd.”

Drawing a full house for a debut album release show is rare, but after listening to their album it’s easy to see why they’ve garnered so much support.

The first track, “Burden,” sets the tone for the album. The song opens with a groovy major chord dance that's quickly complimented by Spurlock’s bluesy lead guitar. Then Bach’s voice enters with a breathy dirt reminiscent of Ray LaMontange or Donovan Frankenreiter. The lyrics present a worldview filled with sunny curiosity and gratitude for every breath of life, all wrapped up in a hook that would make Carole King envious.

That theme peppers virtually every song on the album. Through verse after verse of lyrics dealing with personal struggle and social or societal complication comes a catchy bit of infectious optimism. Take the album's second single, “Take The Cold Away,” for example.

It's as much about needing companionship as it is about a literal fireplace in Spurlock’s home. The solitude of being alone feels bitter, with lines like “I can’t take another winter out here on my own” and “I’ve been chasin’ a dream you just can’t buy” delivering an emotional punch leaving you wondering how deep isolation can go. And yet, the unexpected jolt of a two-step swing harvests a joyful chorus full of bluesy harmonies that climax in a clap along solo, provided by Spurlock’s guitar.

Perhaps no line encapsulates the dynamic between Bach and Spurlock as musicians and people better than the opening lyric to the album’s fifth track, “Reason.” Beginning with a long, thematic interlude that includes violinist Kathryn Severing Fox, the song quickly turns into a bluegrassy two-step feel. When Bach’s voice enters, the words are “On the right hand I have reason, on the left hand I have heart.”

Bach, who serves as the chief lyricist, holds a degree in Philosophy from Loyola University Chicago and a teaching certification in History from Iowa State University. He readily admits that some of his songs have been the result of the depth of his intellectualism and his practice of transcendental meditation. If Bach and his predilection for deep thinking are the band’s “reason,” then Spurlock is the “heart” of Beggars Bargain.

Spurlock is proudly two and a half years sober and credits his work with the charity Above and Beyond Cancer (ABC), as well as the support from his bandmate, for inspiring and aiding in his journey through addiction. “If it hadn’t been for Joe and Dr. Richard Deming and all the amazing people at ABC, my life would be very different,” says Spurlock. In 2023, ABC invited him to join one of their Transformational Journeys. His challenge: to travel to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro. “I was really nervous, because I knew on the hike there wouldn’t be alcohol,” Spurlock says. Upon reaching the summit though, he noted that “It was the first time in a long time that I just felt good.”

Tying the group's first album together is the masterful production of Bryan Vanderpool and Golden Bear Records. From the use of shakers and auxiliary percussion to Severing Fox and pianist Tanner Taylor, Golden Bear’s signature “Iowa Sound” is present on virtually every note.

The album’s closing track is a stark departure from the themes of the rest of the album, and presents the fictional life of an old historian from the era of word-of-mouth record-keeping, or perhaps that of an old Vaudevillian showman. As Bach notes, it's “By far the craziest song on the album production-wise, idea-wise and style-wise is 'Story of a Storyteller.'"

Set in the style of Dixieland jazz, the song relies heavily on the piano work of Taylor, which frees up the rest of the band to deep dive into their instruments' capabilities. Astute ears might even notice Vanderpool fervently clapping his drumsticks together or Severing Fox’s tremolo chromatic violin highlighting the song’s controlled musical chaos. “It’s kinda like a circus, it’s a very performative song,” says Bach.

The song closes (and as such, so does the album) with the subtle indifference of a crowd talking over the final few chords of a pipe organ, evoking images of a traveling minstrel who rocks back and forth lost in his own musical space. “It’s supposed to be like this guy who has performed so much that he kinda loses who he is,” Bach explains.

Ultimately, Beggars Bargain has provided a musical experience that is familiar without being boring; comforting without placation. A Bit Much is great for road trips, rainy days or any time you need a much-needed shot of comfort and joy in a world where bad news and negativity feel ever-present. You can find the album on all streaming services, or pick up a copy on CD or vinyl at any Beggars Bargain show.