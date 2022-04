“The Mothers,” by Brit Bennett tells the story of Nadia Turner, a young woman with big dreams, a bright future and a secret that silently shapes her relationships with friends, family and her conservative church community in Oceanside, California.

Host Charity Nebbe discusses the book with Shanna Benjamin, an independent scholar with a specialization in Black women writers; Roslin Thompson, library director at Knoxville Public Library and poet Emily Spencer.