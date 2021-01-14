Little House On The Prairie And The Birchbark House

"Little House on the Prairie," by Laura Ingalls Wilder, published in 1935, tells the story of the Ingalls family, white settlers traveling West to Kansas from their home in Wisconsin. "The Birchbark House," by Louise Erdrich, published in 1999, explores a similar time period and also revolves around family life. The book follows an Ojibwe family living on Madeline Island in Wisconsin as they seek to preserve their way of life in the face of colonialism.

Host Charity Nebbe discusses the book with Brent Criswell, an elementary school teacher, Sarah Uthoff, a Laura Ingalls Wilder expert and Christine Nobiss, an indigenous rights activist.