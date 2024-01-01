Thanks for Your Support of Studio One!

Gifts like yours allow Iowa Public Radio to keep the tracks playing and help all Iowans discover music they love. Like your favorite band or artist, Studio One is listener-supported. With your donation, you join a community of nearly 30,000 IPR members in supporting local news and music. Check out the member portal to learn more.

You will get a donation receipt soon. In the meantime, if you have any questions or need to receive a receipt sooner, please contact our membership team at 1-800-861-8000 or membership@iowapublicradio.org.



Want to Double Your Impact?

Many employers match charitable giving. Contact your HR department to find out if your donation can be doubled through a matching gift program!

Stay Connected with Studio One