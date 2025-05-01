12 Republican senators demand a vote on eminent domain before passing a state budget

Twelve Republican state senators say they won’t vote for bills funding state government until they get a chance to vote on a bill limiting eminent domain for carbon capture pipelines. That’s enough to keep the Senate GOP majority from being able to pass a budget without Democratic support.

This comes as the legislative session is going into overtime because House and Senate Republicans haven’t reached an agreement on the state budget.

Senator Kevin Alons, R-Salix, is one of the 12 senators who signed a statement saying they would hold out for an eminent domain bill.

“This is important. It’s our number one priority. And the budget is the must-do, and it’s what we’re gonna use to get a vote on the topic of eminent domain.”

Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver said that “a number of Republican senators” are working on eminent domain and pipeline issues, and he's optimistic they’ll find a legislative solution to the standoff.