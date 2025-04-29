Senators ask GOP leaders for a vote on the eminent domain bill

Seven Republican senators and two Democrats spoke on the Senate floor Tuesday to ask GOP leaders to let them vote on a bill that would limit eminent domain for carbon capture pipelines.

Sen. Cherielynn Westrich, R-Ottumwa, says the right to private property is a basic right.

“I would urge my colleagues, and hope that we will take up the two bills that have come over from the House. I would like to see us run something on the floor that protects the private property rights, that honors and respects those folks who have shown up so many days here at the Capitol.”

Going a step further, Sen. Kevin Alons, R-Salix, says he won’t vote for the state budget until an eminent domain bill is brought up for a vote.

Several senators thanked the landowners who have been pushing for legislation for years. The landowners put up a sign in the capitol that says, “Governor Reynolds and Senate: don’t leave us hanging out to dry.”