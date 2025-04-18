House passes bill banning use of educational materials from groups that provide abortions

The Iowa House passed a bill Thursday that would require schools to show a fetal development video starting in fifth grade. The bill states that the video must depict “the humanity of the unborn child.”

It would also bar the use of videos and other educational materials provided by groups that perform, promote or refer patients for abortions.

Rep. Austin Baeth, D-Des Moines, says major hospitals at least perform abortions to save the life of the mother. And he says the bill would ban schools from using research-based information from places like the Mayo Clinic.

“When you ban the truth, when you ban facts, as this bill does, what fills the void are falsehoods and unproven beliefs. This bill opens the door to indoctrination.”

Rep. Helena Hayes, R-New Sharon, says the bill still requires research-based instruction. She says the bill will help teach children the value of life. The bill now goes back to the Senate for consideration.