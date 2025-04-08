K-12 school funding bill passes in both chambers after months of delay

Iowa lawmakers finalized K-12 school funding for the next school year. House Republicans approved a 2% increase Tuesday, sending the bill to the governor’s desk for her signature.

Iowa’s per-pupil school funding will increase by $162 to nearly $8,000 per student. That increase also applies to education savings accounts for private school tuition.

House Republicans agreed to the 2% increase proposed by Gov. Kim Reynolds and Senate Republicans. The final deal has roughly an additional $5 million for things like transportation and operational sharing.

Rep. Dan Gehlbach, R-Urbandale, says the plan isn’t everything the House wanted, but he’s proud they fought for more money.

“Under Republican leadership in Iowa, we’ve delivered responsible and sustainable increases to education year after year, with a focus on stability and student success.”

Democrats say this level of funding is keeping public schools in survival mode, and the state should provide more so they can thrive.