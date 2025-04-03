GOP senators advance eminent domain for CO2 pipeline bill with major changes

Republicans in a Senate committee reworked a bill from the Iowa House that would have restricted CO2 pipeline projects and provided more transparency around proposals before the Iowa Utilities Commission.

The revised bill would require the Iowa Utilities Commission to grant or deny eminent domain for a project within one year of the request. It would also remove several provisions passed by the House, including a 25-year limit for operating under a pipeline permit.

Kim Junker owns land and farms in Butler County, which she said is affected by the proposed carbon pipeline. She said introducing the amendment was throwing a “monkey wrench” into the situation.

“I just want to say, property rights is a Republican Party platform,” Junker said. “My husband and I are registered Republicans, and frankly, I'm sick and tired of the games the Republicans have been playing with our lives, our livelihoods, our business, our property and our legacy.”

Sen. Mike Bousselot, R-Ankeny, introduced the changes to the bill.

“What that means is that if you run into somebody who does not want to sign that easement, and they cannot find a way to go around them. That company could sign landowners up to go around that eminent domain — to avoid eminent domain — to go outside of the corridor, come back inside the corridor, with voluntary easements only,” Bousselot said.

Bousselot previously worked for the group that owns Summit Carbon Solutions, the company currently trying to build a CO2 pipeline across Iowa and four other states.

Next, the bill is eligible to be voted on by the entire Senate.

The Senate Commerce Committee also moved forward with the re-appointments of current Iowa Utilities Commission member Joshua Byrnes and chair, Erik Helland. Next, the Senate will vote on their appointments.