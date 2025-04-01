Iowa Senate advances a bill to change the definition of bullying in schools

A bill passed by an Iowa Senate committee Monday would take out the requirement that says bullying has to target a particular trait or characteristic of a student. It would also remove a section from law that gives examples of traits, such as age, race, color, disability and political beliefs.

The new definition would say bullying has to be repeated and targeted.

Sen. Sarah Trone Garriot, D-West Des Moines, says requiring behaviors to be repeated could make it harder to catch some situations of bullying.

“That’s saying that, ‘If it happens once or maybe twice, it’s okay. We’re not going to report it, we’re not going to take it seriously, but it has to be repeated efforts.’ That’s a problem for me.”

Supporters say the bill would make it easier for schools to spot and address all kinds of bullying, including some that might not involve a specific trait.

Next, the bill heads to the Senate floor.