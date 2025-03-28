House bill would change how children who might be placed in foster care are represented in court

The Iowa House has passed a bill that would remove the requirement for courts to appoint someone to represent the best interests of a child who might be placed in foster care. Instead, courts would only appoint an attorney to directly represent the child’s interests. The change would only apply to kids age 10 and older. Right now, courts are required to assign both roles to a case, but the same person could serve in both positions unless there’s a conflict of interest.

Rep. Brian Lohse, R-Bondurant, says the state and the court would still be obligated to protect the best interests of the child, but says the change will help make sure kids have a strong voice in court.

“During the subcommittee this year and the one we heard last year on this bill, several young people who had been involved in the system came to us and asked us for this bill simply because they want to ensure they have a voice in front of the court. They want to be heard.”

Children would continue to receive representation for as long as they stay in the foster care system, even if the situation that led to their placement is resolved.

The bill passed 94 to 2 and now heads to the Senate.