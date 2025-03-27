Officers who ignore ICE requests could lose certification under bill passed by House lawmakers

A law enforcement officer who intentionally ignores a detainer request from federal immigration officials could be investigated by the attorney general under a bill advanced by the Iowa House Wednesday.

The bill was introduced after Winneshiek County Sheriff Dan Marx posted online that his office would not comply with orders that have not gone before a judge.

An officer who is investigated would be given a chance to comply with state law. If the officer continues to defy the law, the case would be transferred to the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Council with a recommendation that the officer's certification be revoked.

Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, voted against the proposal.

“My concern with this bill is it’s undermining local law enforcement’s autonomy and it places unnecessary strain on law enforcement resources. So, I will be a ‘no’ today.”

Supporters say the bill is another step to show the state is serious about enforcing immigration laws.

The bill passed 61 to 35. Next, it heads to the Senate.