Iowa House votes to strengthen noncitizen smuggling penalties

Hiding or sheltering someone who’s not a U.S. citizen to encourage them to stay in the country illegally would count as smuggling under a bill passed by the Iowa House Thursday.

The act would also have to be done in exchange for payment or “anything of value.” Penalties would increase if the person who is smuggled is a minor, put in danger, sexually abused or if there’s a gun involved.

Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, says the bill will help law enforcement go after people who exploit agricultural or manufacturing workers due to their immigration status.

“If this legislation could assist in going after those who are not only smuggling human beings and taking advantage of their vulnerabilities, but also engaging in activities that create slave labor situations, this legislation is well worth passage.”

Some lawmakers raised concerns about the bill’s language, saying it's too broad and could inadvertently penalize people offering social services to vulnerable groups.

The bill passed 75-14, with both Republicans and Democrats voting in favor of it.