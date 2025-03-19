Iowa lawmakers pass a bill to change nutrition requirements in school meals

Iowa could have its own nutritional guidelines for school meals under a bill that passed out of the Iowa House.

The state would request an exemption from things like federal sodium limits and whole grain guidelines. The new nutritional requirements would have to prioritize animal-based protein, dairy products, vegetables and fruit, in that order.

Supporters say the federal guidelines are obsolete and don’t serve Iowans. They also say the new priorities will support local farmers.

Rep. Austin Baeth, D-Des Moines, says the bill will make Iowa kids “guinea pigs.”

“These are the guidelines based on science, that have demonstrated to create the healthiest chance to give our kids. And instead, this bill says ‘No, I think we here in Iowa know better.’”

The Legislative Services Agency estimates the bill will cost the state an extra $600,000 in its first year and nearly $500,000 every year after.