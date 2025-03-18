Minors would need parental consent to use tanning beds under a bill passed by the Iowa House

Minors wouldn’t be allowed to use indoor tanning beds unless they have parental permission, under a bill passed out of the Iowa House Monday.

A minor’s parent or guardian would have to sign a statement acknowledging Ultraviolet tanning devices increase the risk of melanoma, a deadly type of skin cancer, and that UV radiation is most dangerous when exposed at a young age.

The written consent would be valid for visits afterward, but could be revoked by the parent or guardian at any time.

Rep. Hans Wilz, R-Ottumwa, sponsored the proposal and says the bill is a step towards tackling the state’s cancer rates.

“I think, in general, the whole conversation about cancer rates in Iowa is a concern. So we have to look at every possible angle, every way we can find ways to prevent that from happening. This is one piece — maybe a small piece — but any time you build a puzzle, if you’re missing a piece, it's never complete.”

The nonprofit AIM at Melanoma says more than 40 states have some type of restriction on minors using tanning beds.