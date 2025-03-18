Iowa Senate votes to limit cellphone use while driving to hands-free only

The Iowa Senate voted 47-1 Tuesday to ban cellphone use while driving, unless it’s in hands-free mode.

Law enforcement groups say the current law, which bans viewing and sending electronic messages while driving, is nearly impossible to enforce. They say stricter laws are needed to reduce car crashes and deaths. The bill would also raise the fine for using a cellphone while driving from $45 to $100.

Sen. Mark Lofgren, R-Muscatine, says the bill is needed because distracted driving is a problem that has gotten worse.

“Hindering drivers from messing with their phones by requiring a voice-activated or hands-free mode will not eliminate all the risk of distraction, but it will define the line to not cross over. And by doing so, it will improve safety on our roads.”

The Senate has passed the bill several times, but House Republicans never put it up for a vote. Lofgren says there’s now an agreement with the House, and the bill has a very good chance of becoming law this year.