State lawmakers could be issued professional weapons permits under House bill

Members of the state Legislature could apply for a professional weapons permit under a bill that passed out of the Iowa House. Lawyers in the attorney general’s office and judges would also be allowed to apply for professional permits.

Permit holders would be able to carry a gun anywhere in the state, including on school grounds. Currently, people like peace officers, security guards, bank messengers and county attorneys can get professional weapons permits.

The bill passed 79 to 17. It now goes to the Iowa Senate for consideration.