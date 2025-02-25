Lawmakers advance a bill that would remove Medicaid income limits for people with disabilities

A bill that would remove Medicaid income and asset limits for Iowans with disabilities who work passed out of House and Senate subcommittees Tuesday with bipartisan support.

People with disabilities have been asking lawmakers to remove the Medicaid income limits that keep them from advancing in their careers. If they get a raise, they risk losing coverage for essential services like personal care attendants to get them out of bed in the morning.

Sherri Joshua of Waterloo says she would never be able to afford her medication without government assistance.

“I am educated. I want to be part of the community. But I don’t want to sacrifice health and wellness to do that. And this bill will give me the ability to at least strive for something beyond living in poverty.”

Rep. Josh Turek, D-Council Bluffs, has pushed for this change and says it’s one of his proudest moments as a lawmaker. Rep. Carter Nordman, the Republican chair of the House Health and Human Services Committee, says the cost of the program will be a factor as conversations about the bill continue.