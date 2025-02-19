Iowa Senate passes bill requiring schools to show fetal development video

The Iowa Senate passed a bill that would require schools to show students a fetal development video starting in fourth grade.

It would have to be a “high-quality, computer-generated rendering or animation… or real image that depicts the humanity of the unborn child.” It also says schools must provide instruction related to human development inside the womb and show an ultrasound video of vital organs in early pregnancy.

Sen. Kevin Alons, R-Salix, says the bill represents an intersection between life and technology.

“I just don’t see any downside to presenting the humanity of life from conception on. I think it increases our respect for life and showing respect to everybody.”

Most Democrats opposed the bill, saying it forces schools to present specific, biased information to students. One Democrat, the newly elected Sen. Mike Zimmer, joined all Republicans in voting for the bill.