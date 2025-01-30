Disability advocates call on state representatives to loosen the Medicaid income cap

Iowans with disabilities are asking lawmakers to loosen Medicaid income limits so they can advance their careers and save money without losing services they rely on.

Erica Carter-Hoffman says she lost Medicaid coverage after she got a promotion. She spent $34,000 on home health aides last year so that she could go to work each day.

“One-third of my wages goes to just getting in and out of bed every day — showering, all those daily activities that we take for granted — I face that every single day. If they would increase the income limit or make it possible for me to be on Medicaid, I’d be able to replenish my savings. I’d be able to plan for my future. I’d be able to be a homeowner again.”

Advocates say current state law is limiting disabled Iowans’ potential with arbitrary asset and income limits. They say the Legislature should take action this year to fix that.